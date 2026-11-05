Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in reveal their 4-month-old second son for the first time... The family of four gathers for Mom’s birthday

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Da-in drew attention by sharing scenes from a happy birthday party with her two children.

On the 5th, Lee Da-in posted photos on her social media along with the caption, “It’s the happiest birthday ever (Happiest birthday ever).”

The photos show Lee Da-in celebrating her birthday that day with her family.

With a cake in front of her, Lee Da-in smiles brightly as she sits with her daughter and son, holding her younger son close. The children’s faces are covered with heart emojis, but even their partially visible expressions convey a sweet atmosphere.

Lee Da-in also shared a photo of her firstborn daughter, who is growing by leaps and bounds, with the caption, “I have a little sibling now.” In the photo, the daughter gazes at the new addition to the family with apparent curiosity, making for a heartwarming scene.

Her husband Lee Seung-gi’s affectionate side as a dad was also revealed. A photo was shared of him reading a book while holding his firstborn daughter. Seeing Lee Seung-gi spend time with his child further highlighted the family of four’s cozy everyday life.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi married actress Lee Da-in, the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi-ri, in 2023. They welcomed their first daughter the following year and a son this July, making him the father of one boy and one girl.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.