KIAN84 responds to hygiene controversy with a 'showerhead ad': "I've been getting scolded a lot lately; I'm not that dirty"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster KIAN84 responded to the hygiene controversy with an ad.

A video titled "Everyday Life Filmed and Edited by Myself 2" was posted on KIAN84's YouTube channel.

Before meeting his guest, Red Velvet's Joy, KIAN84 said, "She probably came to promote a drama or something. I asked Joy, 'Is there anything you want to do while you're here?' She said she wanted fried rice in a lunchbox, so I'm thinking of making some to bring her. I think they left a ripe persimmon for dessert, so I'm thinking of trying to stir-fry that too." He made ripe-persimmon fried rice to pack in a lunchbox.

KIAN84 set aside a portion for Joy and ate the fried rice that was left. Then he took off his clothes and went to the bathroom. "I'm going to take a shower now. I've been getting scolded a lot lately for not changing my underwear, but actually, I'm not that dirty. At home, I even use this to shower and wash my face," he said, promoting a shower filter he had received for an ad.

KIAN84 has recently faced controversy over his hygiene habits and has been talked about on several occasions. On the Netflix original series "Kian's Bizarre B&B 2" last month, Kim Yeon-koung revealed that KIAN84 had farted in front of several people while they were heading to a restaurant. Dex asked, "Did you check his underwear?" Kim Yeon-koung replied, "He hadn't changed his underwear for three days by then. I checked," shocking viewers.

Later, after meeting a guest who was about to enlist, Kim Yeon-koung became curious about how to maintain cleanliness in the military. When Dex said, "Not washing is also against military law," Kim Yeon-koung asked KIAN84, "So did you learn the wrong thing in the military?" KIAN84 replied, "They kept telling me to wash while I was in the military, so maybe that's why I didn't want to wash after I returned to civilian life." Kim Yeon-koung said she had seriously questioned KIAN84's hygiene habits, adding, "I wondered why he would go to his bed while sweaty and lie down with his head on that pillow."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.