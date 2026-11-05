Anna may give birth to her fourth child alone without ♥Park Joo-ho... “Leaving me behind all alone”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Anna, the wife of former soccer player Park Joo-ho, said that she may have to give birth alone because of her husband’s busy overseas schedule.

On the 5th, a video titled “My First Postpartum Care Center Visit: I Went for a Tour” was posted on the YouTube channel “Anna and Anna Together.”

In the video, Anna said, “These days, Joo-ho leaves me behind. Leaving me all alone,” referring to her husband, Park Joo-ho, who has a busy schedule ahead of the birth.

She explained, “After spending two weeks in Japan, he spent a week in Germany, came back briefly, and then spent another week in Germany. He returned last week, and now he’s in Vietnam.”

Park Joo-ho is reportedly scheduled to leave for Germany again two weeks after finishing his schedule in Vietnam. Anna said, “That will be almost my due date,” describing how she may have to spend time alone as she approaches childbirth amid her husband’s frequent overseas trips.

Even so, Anna remained upbeat. She encouraged herself, saying, “I can do it, right?” and added, “I’m really looking forward to November,” unable to hide her excitement at meeting her fourth child.

Meanwhile, Switzerland-born Anna married soccer player Park Joo-ho in 2015, and they have two sons and a daughter. After announcing in 2022 that she was battling cancer, Anna was declared in complete remission. She is now pregnant with her fourth child.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.