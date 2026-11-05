Oh Yoon-ah, who remarried, is showered with affection by her mother-in-law: ‘Let’s open a café together’ (‘Fun-Staurant’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On ‘Fun-Staurant,’ Oh Yoon-ah shared a glimpse of her warm daily life with her in-laws.

The daily lives of Oh Yoon-ah and her son were featured on KBS2’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,’ which aired on the 5th.

Oh Yoon-ah recently remarried, her husband being four years younger than her. She went to her in-laws’ home with her son, Min-i.

Her in-laws warmly welcomed Min-i as soon as they saw him. After picking perilla leaves together in his grandfather’s spacious vegetable garden, Min-i seemed to be in such high spirits that he jumped up and down, and his grandfather found him adorable. “My father-in-law really loves seeing Min-i try things,” Oh Yoon-ah said.

His grandfather especially likes Min-i and often calls him. Oh Yoon-ah’s mother-in-law was delighted, saying, “I feel like my grandchild brings me happiness.” Oh Yoon-ah said, “We went out to eat, and Min-i liked his grandfather. They got close, so he kept sticking by his side and following him around.”

Her mother-in-law expressed her affection for Oh Yoon-ah, saying, “I was a little nervous because it was my first time meeting a celebrity. At first glance, I thought she might seem aloof. But when you get to know her, she’s warm and considerate. I think that’s why my son likes her even more. Seeing Min-i, I thought he was adorable too.”

Her mother-in-law likes Oh Yoon-ah’s cooking so much that she even tells her to open a restaurant. Oh Yoon-ah praised her mother-in-law, saying, “She likes cafés and even has a barista certificate.” Her mother-in-law said, “Let’s open a café together.”

Oh Yoon-ah sent her in-laws a video message, saying, “Mom, Dad, you must have felt quite confused when you saw Min-i and me, but I’m so grateful that you accepted us with such love. From now on, I’ll live doing my best to repay you and show you filial devotion.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.