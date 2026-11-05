Seo In-young spills on Lee Sun-bin and Lee Kwang Soo’s relationship? “I heard she doesn’t do that for her boyfriend”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Sun-bin had viewers laughing as she cleverly parried Seo In-young’s blunt remark about her public partner, Lee Kwang Soo.

On the 5th, a video titled “Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin, Lee Yeon! The legendary younger sisters who are taking Hong Jin-kyung by storm, revealed for the first time” was posted on Hong Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel. It showed Hong inviting Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon to her home. The three are appearing together on TEO’s new variety show, “Sandokgi Project.”

That day, Lee Sun-bin brought marinated crab to Hong Jin-kyung’s house for the group to eat together. She then placed it on the dining table herself and took attentive care of the others.

Watching this, Seo In-young bluntly told Lee Sun-bin, “I hear she doesn’t do that for her boyfriend.” She was teasing her by bringing up Lee Sun-bin’s public partner, actor Lee Kwang Soo.

Unfazed, Lee Sun-bin quipped, “Sorry, but I’m being very polite right now,” drawing laughter.

Seo In-young and Hong Jin-kyung burst out laughing. Addressing Lee Sun-bin, Seo In-young said, “She’s charming. She’s funny. Honestly, she’s not normal either,” acknowledging her distinctive variety-show skills.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-bin and actor Lee Kwang Soo have continued their public relationship into its ninth year since confirming they were dating in 2018.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.