Jang Yoon-jeong proud of her parenting success... moved by how much Yeon-woo and Ha-young have grown: “They look more and more like me”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong expressed her pride as she watched her son Yeon-woo and daughter Ha-young, who have grown so much. She was delighted to see how much the siblings had grown as she shared a meal with them.

On the 5th, a video titled “A Day of Eating and Drinking Like an Elephant Without Feeling Guilty” was posted on Jang Yoon-jeong’s YouTube channel. In the video, Jang made dishes with chicken breast, shrimp and various vegetables on her day off, then ate with her son Yeon-woo and daughter Ha-young.

That day, Jang watched fondly as the children enjoyed the food she had made. She proudly shared that Ha-young likes bell peppers and cucumbers, saying, “Ha-young just puts bell peppers and cucumbers on a plate and eats them like snacks. People are always surprised when I tell them she eats vegetables that way.”

Jang then asked Ha-young what makes her happy these days. When Ha-young said using her iPad, Jang laughed and said, “That’s her only fun and enjoyment, after all. She should be allowed to.” Rather than imposing blanket restrictions on the children’s everyday gaming, she showed that she also respects the enjoyment they get from it.

She was moved by how much her son Yeon-woo had grown. Jang said he could now eat food containing Cheongyang chili peppers, and praised him, saying, “Our son has grown so much. Now he even eats Cheongyang chili pepper sauce.”

Jang revealed that eating sashimi with Yeon-woo was one of the things she had wanted to do with her children as they grew up. “I wanted to eat sashimi with Yeon-woo. This year, we finally did,” she said. “He first tried live octopus, then ate olive flounder sashimi dipped in chojang. It makes me really proud that, little by little, there are more things he can do alongside me.”

She added, “He’s already this tall, and he’s incredibly strong. It makes me feel so reassured,” reflecting on how much her son has grown.

She also expressed her affection for her daughter Ha-young. Jang said, “Now I understand what people mean when they say a daughter is on her mother’s side,” adding, “She’ll listen in while her dad and I are talking and say, ‘Dad, Mom says this is how things are right now.’”

Jang also laughed that the children were becoming more like her, saying, “They’re getting more and more like me. Their behavior is similar.” Her affection for her family was evident as she happily shared food with the children at home.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have a son, Yeon-woo, and a daughter, Ha-young.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.