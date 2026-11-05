Park Min-young, called the daughter of an overseas streaming platform... “They invested in seven projects in a row for me” (‘Master Hang-jun’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Park Min-young drew attention by revealing how she was chosen by global streaming platform Prime Video and sharing her exceptional popularity around the world.

Park Min-young and YOOK SUNGJAE appeared as guests on SBS’s ‘Master Hang-jun,’ which aired on the 5th.

That day, Park Min-young shared that the recognition she had steadily built had brought her such immense popularity that she had to hide herself wherever she went, no matter the country.

In particular, Park Min-young is a K-actress chosen by Amazon, the world’s second-ranked streaming platform.

Yook Sungjae told Park Min-young, “I heard they call you Amazon’s daughter,” prompting an intrigued reaction from Song Eun-i.

Park Min-young said, “Amazon bought the rights to the drama Marry My Husband, which I appeared in, and it went global and ranked No. 2 worldwide.”

The broadcast showed local fans cheering as they watched Marry My Husband at a shopping mall in Brazil, giving viewers a sense of Park Min-young’s popularity around the world.

Park Min-young said, “The person who oversees Amazon Asia for the overseas streaming platform is Indian American, and when we met, we really hit it off,” adding, “Since then, they have invested in seven projects in a row for me, right up to now.” Her revelation came as a surprise.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.