“70 Billion Won in Annual Home-Shopping Sales”: Lee Yu-ri Unveils Luxurious New Home, “Four Refrigerators Alone” (“Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Yu-ri has unveiled the new home she moved into on “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

Lee Yu-ri’s new home was shown on KBS2’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” which aired on the 5th.

Asked about what she had been up to, Lee Yu-ri said, “I think it’s been almost two years. While preparing for action scenes for a project, I entered a competition and even won a medal,” revealing that she had won gold at a taekwondo competition and surprising viewers.

Lee Yu-ri also shared another update, saying, “It’s been two years since I started doing a program under my own name on home shopping.” She reportedly racked up total sales of 70 billion won through home shopping, surprising viewers.

Lee Yu-ri’s new home was then shown. Though she says minimalism is her ideal aesthetic, her hobby room was packed with decorative items. Calling herself a “trend queen,” Lee Yu-ri had no fewer than seven of the keyboards currently in fashion, as well as a typewriter. “I sometimes write my home-shopping scripts myself. I write them with that. I type better when I use it,” she joked.

Lee Yu-ri said, “After being an actress for so long, I have a lot of belongings that have been sitting around for years. I threw away a huge amount when I moved. I got rid of a quarter. Eighteen organizing professionals came and spent 15 hours sorting everything out,” surprising viewers.

As she showed the kitchen, Lee Yu-ri said, “I used to have five refrigerators, but I’ve cut back a lot.” But even after cutting back, she still had four refrigerators. The kitchen was even stocked with snacks of every kind.

After bringing out a whole assortment of trendy items, Lee Yu-ri took on the challenge of cooking a huge meal for the staff for the first time in a while. Her dish was burdock japchae. She made a whopping 80 servings of japchae in an enormous wok, surprising viewers.

After finishing the japchae, she took on japchae-filled hotteok, a popular item at Namdaemun Market. Lee Yu-ri, who made enough hotteok dough for 32 servings alone,

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.