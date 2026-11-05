Na Hye-mi, wife of Eric, on her two sons wreaking havoc at home: “Love being a mom of two boys,” despite broken TV

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Na Hye-mi has shared a glimpse of daily life raising her two sons.

On the 5th, Na Hye-mi posted a photo with the caption, “A little screen time.”

The photo showed the two sons of Eric and Na Hye-mi focused on an animated show. Na Hye-mi also candidly shared a broken TV and toys strewn around, giving an unvarnished glimpse of what it is like to raise two boys. She then posted a photo of a sofa covered in scribbles and said, “I love being a mom of two boys,” bringing a smile to readers’ faces. The state of the home, with mess everywhere from raising children, offers a glimpse into the realities of daily parenting. The sight of the two boys calmly watching TV amid the clutter also makes people laugh.

Meanwhile, actress Na Hye-mi married Eric of Shinhwa in 2017, and they have two sons.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.