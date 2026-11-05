‘Kim Tae-hee’s sister-in-law’ Lee Bo-mi heads to the golf course with her baby bump on full display... a golfing date with Lee Wan

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Bo-mi, the wife of actor Lee Wan and a professional golfer, has shown that her love of golf remains unchanged even during pregnancy.

On the 5th, Lee Bo-mi posted several photos on her social media along with the messages, “Golf is even more fun with Lucky (the baby’s prenatal nickname)” and “A happy round in the lovely October weather with people who love golf so much.”

The photos showed Lee Bo-mi enjoying a round of golf with her husband, Lee Wan, and acquaintances. Lee Wan showed his affection by gently placing a hand on his wife’s shoulder, and the two stood side by side, showcasing their loving chemistry as a couple.

Lee Bo-mi, who is currently pregnant, especially caught people’s attention. As she enjoyed a round in comfortable golfwear, her prominently rounded baby bump drew the eye. The happy sight of the expectant mother enjoying golf with her baby-to-be, nicknamed Lucky, added a heartwarming touch.

Lee Bo-mi is expecting to give birth next year. Lee Wan’s agency said, “Ms. Lee Bo-mi is expected to give birth next February. The baby is a girl.”

Meanwhile, Lee Wan and Lee Bo-mi married in December 2019. Lee Wan is also well known as the younger sibling of actress Kim Tae-hee.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.