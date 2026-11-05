Seo In-young, after spending 200 million won a month, now has just 40,000 won in her account... “I get 1 million won in allowance from my father” (“Yuhang Kkondae”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young candidly revealed her current bank balance.

In the sixth episode of E Channel’s “Seo In-young’s Yuhang Kkondae,” which aired on the 5th, Gree appeared as a guest and talked about money and spending habits.

Mimi Minu told Seo In-young and Gree, “One thing you have in common is that your fathers are both part of the picture. Your father has taken your card and is managing it, while Gree’s father, by contrast, is encouraging him to invest.”

Seo In-young lowered her head after hearing this, and Gree laughed and asked, “Is your father still taking your card and managing it?” Seo In-young then snapped, “Are you laughing at me?” drawing laughter.

Mimi Minu said, “You’re still getting an allowance. They say that after you were scolded, your father started giving you 1 million won a month—even though you used to spend as much as 200 million won a month,” and asked about Seo In-young’s financial situation.

Seo In-young replied, “I spend my allowance as soon as I get it. Isn’t that what it’s for?” She drew laughter when she added, “I have 40,000 won in my account.” She went on, “He gives me an allowance because I spend it all.”

Seo In-young previously appeared on several shows and said she had spent all of the 10 billion won she earned during her heyday, adding, “Even when I was earning money, if I kept spending 200 million won a month, I’d have nothing left. My account was empty.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.