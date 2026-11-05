Kim Serena Hurt by Plastic Surgery Side Effects: “I Was Persuaded to Get Paraffin Injections, Desperate Not to Age” ('The Exclusive World')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Serena of “The Exclusive World” opened up about the pain she suffered from plastic surgery side effects.

Kim Serena appeared on MBN’s “The Exclusive World,” which aired on the 5th.

Kim Serena, the “Queen of Folk Songs,” burst onto the scene like a comet with hit songs such as “Gapdol and Gapsun” and “Sae Taryeong.” Now in the 60th year of her career, she has maintained the figure she had when she debuted through consistent self-care, even into her 80s. After living in Seoul, she moved to the outskirts of Gyeonggi Province and was spending her later years quietly. She said she only began managing a household after moving into her current home. Looking at photos from her childhood, Kim Serena said, “I looked pretty good back then. When I was young, I did hear people say I was pretty, but time spares no one. As I got older, my face sagged and became sunken.”

Kim Serena said, “Back then, there was no Botox or filler. There was a harmful substance called paraffin. I was talked into getting it injected, but it wouldn’t go away. As I got older, I desperately tried not to age.”

As difficult as the changes to her appearance from plastic surgery side effects was the public’s gaze. Kim Serena opened up: “Articles would come out at the drop of a hat saying, ‘Her face is a mess’ and ‘Her pretty face has been completely ruined.’ But what’s the point of talking about the past? You can’t turn back time, can you? My two marriages were also really bad choices in my life, but what’s the point of regretting them? That’s my fate, my lot in life, and my fault.”

At the height of her popularity, Kim Serena married a poor bandmaster for the first time. But her first husband turned out to be already married, and he had deceived her into marrying him. Kim Serena said, “I found out after giving birth, when I went to register the baby in the family registry. I heard he had a wife from an earlier marriage and two daughters. He had deceived me. When it came to divorce, my ex-husbands didn’t make it easy to end things. I was the one who paid alimony and got divorced.”

Fourteen years later, she married for a second time, but that marriage also failed. Kim Serena said, “My ex-husband didn’t do anything. He was a gangster. I had money because I was doing shows abroad and in other parts of the country, and performing at clubs. He probably gambled, went to bars to drink, and met other women.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.