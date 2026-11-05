Jeon Hye-bin, wife of a doctor, reveals her 4-year-old son’s face for the first time; birthday party with magician is ‘next-level’

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Jeon Hye-bin, wife of a doctor, reveals her 4-year-old son’s face for the first time; birthday party with magician is ‘next-level’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Jeon Hye-bin shared scenes from her son Tae-o’s birthday party, revealing for the first time the face of her son, who has grown so much.

On the 5th, a video titled “A Real Pigeon Appears? Jeon Hye-bin’s Son’s Birthday Party, Decorated with Temu Finds and Made Complete with a Soomgo Magician” was posted on Jeon Hye-bin’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Jeon Hye-bin preparing a special party for her son Tae-o, who was celebrating his fourth birthday. With a carnival theme, she personally prepared balloons and various decorations, and put a lot of care into making goodie bags for the children. In particular, she invited a magician and arranged a pigeon trick and balloon activities, sparing no effort to give the children unforgettable memories.

Jeon Hye-bin, wife of a doctor, reveals her 4-year-old son’s face for the first time; birthday party with magician is ‘next-level’

The video also showed the birthday party getting underway. What caught viewers’ eyes most of all was the face of her son Tae-o, which had remained under wraps until then. Jeon Hye-bin shared scenes of Tae-o enjoying his birthday with his friends, capturing the attention of his online aunties.

The birthday wishes from celebrities kept coming. Actresses Shin Da-eun and Han Hye-jin, as well as former announcer Bae Ji-hyun, sent video messages to Tae-o to wish him a happy birthday. The warm messages from her colleagues in the entertainment industry added to the heartwarming mood.

Jeon Hye-bin also showed her special affection while preparing for her son’s birthday. Speaking to herself, she said, “I’m so glad I’m such a good mom. You’re doing so well,” expressing how proud she felt.

Meanwhile, Jeon Hye-bin married a dentist two years her senior in 2019, and they have one son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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