Jeon Hye-bin, wife of a doctor, reveals her 4-year-old son’s face for the first time; birthday party with magician is ‘next-level’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Jeon Hye-bin shared scenes from her son Tae-o’s birthday party, revealing for the first time the face of her son, who has grown so much.

On the 5th, a video titled “A Real Pigeon Appears? Jeon Hye-bin’s Son’s Birthday Party, Decorated with Temu Finds and Made Complete with a Soomgo Magician” was posted on Jeon Hye-bin’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Jeon Hye-bin preparing a special party for her son Tae-o, who was celebrating his fourth birthday. With a carnival theme, she personally prepared balloons and various decorations, and put a lot of care into making goodie bags for the children. In particular, she invited a magician and arranged a pigeon trick and balloon activities, sparing no effort to give the children unforgettable memories.

The video also showed the birthday party getting underway. What caught viewers’ eyes most of all was the face of her son Tae-o, which had remained under wraps until then. Jeon Hye-bin shared scenes of Tae-o enjoying his birthday with his friends, capturing the attention of his online aunties.

The birthday wishes from celebrities kept coming. Actresses Shin Da-eun and Han Hye-jin, as well as former announcer Bae Ji-hyun, sent video messages to Tae-o to wish him a happy birthday. The warm messages from her colleagues in the entertainment industry added to the heartwarming mood.

Jeon Hye-bin also showed her special affection while preparing for her son’s birthday. Speaking to herself, she said, “I’m so glad I’m such a good mom. You’re doing so well,” expressing how proud she felt.

Meanwhile, Jeon Hye-bin married a dentist two years her senior in 2019, and they have one son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.