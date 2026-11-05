Kim Serena says she is owed 10 billion won: “Two failed marriages, and I even squandered my fortune” (The Exclusive World)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Serena of The Exclusive World confessed that she lost her fortune after being scammed several times.

Kim Serena appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s The Exclusive World, which aired on the 5th.

Now in her 60th year since debuting, Kim Serena has maintained the figure she had when she first debuted through consistent self-care, even into her 80s. After living in Seoul, she moved to the outskirts of Gyeonggi Province and was spending her later years quietly. She reportedly only began keeping house after moving into her current home.

Kim Serena, known as the “Queen of Folk Songs,” burst onto the scene with hit songs such as “Gapdori and Gapsuni” and “Sae Taryeong.” At the height of her popularity, she married for the first time, to a poor bandmaster. But it turned out that her first husband was already married and had deceived her into marrying him. Kim Serena said, “I found out after giving birth, when I went to register the baby in the family register. They said he had a wife he’d married before and two daughters. He had deceived me. When it came to divorce, my ex-husbands didn’t make it easy to end things. I ended up paying compensation myself to get divorced.”

Fourteen years later, she married for a second time, but that marriage also failed. Kim Serena said, “My ex-husband didn’t do anything. He was a gangster. I had money because I performed overseas, in other parts of the country, and at venues. He must have gambled, gone to bars to drink, and met women.”

Kim Serena had two sons with different surnames from her two marriages. In particular, at the time of her second divorce, she spent her entire fortune to retain custody of her younger son to the end.

Her younger son, who takes devoted care of his mother, Kim Serena, was especially sensitive about her drinking. He said, “You just need to get home safely. I don’t mind you going to a gathering or anything like that, but I can tell from the way you talk how much you’ve had to drink. But in the end, little incidents and accidents always seemed to happen because of alcohol. Ultimately, she went from living lavishly in a large apartment in Seocho-dong to being repeatedly scammed. She had several mountains and a huge amount of land. Those were all sold off after she was scammed, and they were gone. Now she has only me.”

Kim Serena confessed, “Money didn’t feel like money. I used to earn several million won, even tens of millions of won, in a single evening. I earned a lot, but gave a lot away and got taken advantage of a lot. If someone asked to borrow money, I lent it to them.” She added, “Whenever someone I met asked to borrow money, I’d lend them several hundred million won. I lent it without making them sign a promissory note or anything like that. Even just getting that money back would amount to more than 10 billion won.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.