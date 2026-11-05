Gree saved 20 million won in the ROK Marine Corps... splurges on a car after discharge ('Trendy Kkondae')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Gree revealed that he bought a car with about 20 million won he saved while serving in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps.
On the sixth episode of E Channel’s ‘Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae’ (hereafter ‘Trendy Kkondae’), which aired on the 5th, Gree appeared as a guest and talked about money.
That day, Gree, who completed his service with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and was discharged in January this year, said, “I’ll be 30 next year.”
Mimi Minu asked Gree, “These days, many service members save their pay through what’s called the ‘military savings plan’ (Tomorrow Preparation Savings for Soldiers),” adding, “I heard you saved quite a lot.”
Gree said, “If every soldier saves up to 550,000 won a month during their service, they leave with around 20 million won. I saved around 20 million won and came out, too.” He went on to say, “I bought a car with that money,” drawing laughter.
Seo In-young asked, “Didn’t you give your parents any spending money?” Gree joked, “They have a lot. A lot more than I do. I’d have to serve in the military 50 times to catch up with my father’s money,” drawing laughter.
anjee85@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
- ‘Seo In-young, after spending 200 million won a month, now has just 40,000 won in her account... “I get 1 million won in allowance from my father” (“Yuhang Kkondae”)’
- ‘Park Min-young, called the daughter of an overseas streaming platform... “They invested in seven projects in a row for me” (‘Master Hang-jun’)’