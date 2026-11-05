Gree saved 20 million won in the ROK Marine Corps... splurges on a car after discharge ('Trendy Kkondae')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Gree revealed that he bought a car with about 20 million won he saved while serving in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps.

On the sixth episode of E Channel’s ‘Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae’ (hereafter ‘Trendy Kkondae’), which aired on the 5th, Gree appeared as a guest and talked about money.

That day, Gree, who completed his service with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and was discharged in January this year, said, “I’ll be 30 next year.”

Mimi Minu asked Gree, “These days, many service members save their pay through what’s called the ‘military savings plan’ (Tomorrow Preparation Savings for Soldiers),” adding, “I heard you saved quite a lot.”

Gree said, “If every soldier saves up to 550,000 won a month during their service, they leave with around 20 million won. I saved around 20 million won and came out, too.” He went on to say, “I bought a car with that money,” drawing laughter.

Seo In-young asked, “Didn’t you give your parents any spending money?” Gree joked, “They have a lot. A lot more than I do. I’d have to serve in the military 50 times to catch up with my father’s money,” drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.