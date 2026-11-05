After parting ways with her business partner, Danielle Dongjoo Suh makes a pointed remark: “They said they weren’t greedy for money, but later they sued”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] TV personality Danielle Dongjoo Suh shared her thoughts on money.

On the 5th, a video titled “Danielle Dongjoo Suh’s Criteria for Spending: Purchases She Doesn’t Regret and Purchases She Regrets” was posted on her YouTube channel.

Now the host of an economics program, Danielle Dongjoo Suh shared her thoughts on money. She said, “Money isn’t what matters most in life, but it’s still true that we should value it, that we should earn a lot, and that many things can be solved with money, so we do have to earn it. If I said I had no desire for money, I’d seem even stranger.”

Danielle Dongjoo Suh said firmly, “From what I’ve experienced, people who say things like ‘I’m not greedy for money’ or ‘I don’t need money’ are even greedier later, at crucial moments. I’d rather have someone who openly wants money and is meticulous about it. For example, even when working together, they clearly lay out the terms: ‘This is how we’ll do the work; you’ll get this much in salary, and I’ll get this much.’ People like that don’t complain later as long as those terms are followed. But people who say, ‘I’m not doing this for the money,’ can end up filing a lawsuit later. So anyone who says money isn’t important to them is lying. Don’t trust them.” She added, “You have to value money for it to accumulate. I think it’s right to be someone who values it.”

Meanwhile, last June, Danielle Dongjoo Suh announced that she was stepping away from the cosmetics brand two years after co-founding it, and that she was parting ways with her co-founder. She said, “We ultimately couldn’t bridge our differences over the future direction and operation of the business. Despite having many conversations and giving it a lot of thought, it was difficult for us to move forward in the same direction. We decided to respect each other’s choices and go our separate ways. Honestly, I feel very empty and disappointed.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.