Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung surprise with a reveal of their spitting-image eldest daughter: “Jin Seon-kyu with long hair”

[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun] Actors Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung drew laughter when they talked about how their eldest daughter looks just like her dad.

On the 5th, MBC’s “Where Is My Home” set out to find “award-winning homes” that looked like something out of a work of art. Actors Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung, the “Blue Dragon Award-winning couple,” joined Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae for the property visits.

The four headed to Daehangno, where Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung’s romance began.

The couple reminisced about their days performing in plays in Daehangno. When Joo Woo-jae asked how many years had passed between the start of their work in Daehangno and their Blue Dragon Film Awards wins, Jin Seon-kyu said 13 years and Park Bo-kyung said 22 years.

Jin Seon-kyu also expressed his gratitude to his wife. He said, “My wife made it possible for me to keep doing this work. She took full responsibility for childcare so I wouldn’t have to worry,” adding, “All those years came back to me. I also remembered how happy my wife was when she came to Daehangno with our first child.”

Later, the studio heard an anecdote about how Jin Seon-kyu’s eldest daughter looks exactly like him. He said, “My wife brought our child along, and people would look at her face without hearing any explanation and say, ‘Oh, Jin Seon-kyu?’ She was a girl, but she really looked exactly like me.”

When Kim Sook asked whether children’s faces sometimes change as they grow up, Park Bo-kyung replied, “These days, she’s Jin Seon-kyu with long hair,” sending the studio into peals of laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.