“Please change out of those revealing clothes”: Bada responds directly to fan’s outfit criticism, calling it “a day I found the courage”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Bada directly replied to a fan’s comment criticizing her daring, revealing outfit and explained why she chose to wear it that day.

Recently, an SNS account shared a video of Bada leaving after appearing on SBS Power FM’s Cultwo Show last July.

In the video, Bada happily signed autographs at fans’ request and chatted warmly with them, showing her exceptional fan service.

Bada’s fashion in particular caught people’s attention. She sported a bolder-than-usual look to match the “Womebam” concept of the Summer Music Festa hosted by Cultwo Show that day. She paired a light green knit crop top that showed off her figure with a black inner top, then completed the cool, lively “hot girl” look with short denim hot pants that revealed her waistline.

But one fan who saw the video left a comment saying, “Please, just change your outfit 😭.” It seemed to reflect the view that her revealing outfit was a little too much.

Bada responded directly in the comments, explaining why she had chosen that outfit. She said, “That day had a WATERBOMB concept,” and added, “Cultwo Show was the radio program that kept playing my songs endlessly, whether I was active or not.”

She continued, “Cultwo Show Radio asked me to do a live performance with a WATERBOMB concept. Since the program has been like a benefactor to me, I tried to really embrace the concept that day.” She added, “It was a day when I mustered a little courage, too. Please be generous and try to understand just this once,” appealing for understanding.

Bada added, “As we go through life, aren’t there very occasional times when we find the courage to do something different from usual, or go over the top, for someone else?” She continued, “Please understand just this once that it was one of those special days.”

Bada’s lighthearted response caught people’s attention. Rather than expressing displeasure at the fan’s outfit criticism, she explained that she had tried a style different from her usual one for a special performance that day.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.