Nana makes a forceful statement about malicious comments after going public with T.O.P.: “Did I do something terribly wrong?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer and actress Nana appealed for respect for her privacy in response to malicious reactions surrounding her public relationship with T.O.P., asking, “What did I do that was so wrong?”

On the 5th, Nana posted a lengthy message on her social media and said, “I want to say this to those who call themselves fans and deliberately write malicious posts, disregarding my choices and freedom because I acknowledged my relationship publicly.”

She asked in return, “I’ve tried to understand everything you say and do, but I just can’t. Did I do something terribly wrong? What harm have I caused you? Have I caused any moral controversy?”

She added, “To be clear, my relationship and the time leading up to my acknowledging it are part of my private life and my life,” and emphasized, “I don’t think that’s something I need to apologize for.”

Nana urged, “Please don’t hurt the fans who love and respect me, Nana, as a person rather than simply as a celebrity. Don’t cause them any more harm,” and said, “I sincerely apologize to the fans who have been quietly putting up with and enduring this.”

Meanwhile, Nana acknowledged her relationship with T.O.P, formerly of BigBang, last October. The two reportedly met while filming T.O.P’s music video and became a couple last June. On the 2nd, photos of the two visiting T.O.P’s birthday café together were released, drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.