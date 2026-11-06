Lee Hye Jung, wife of Lee Hee-joon, says, “I had hyperthyroidism and depression... I was so depressed I wanted to jump”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Lee Hye Jung looked back on her difficult years as an athlete.

On the 4th, a video titled “The Season for Outdoor Dining! A Tumultuous Life Talk Over Pig Tails” was posted on Lee Hye Jung’s YouTube channel.

Lee Hye Jung, a former professional basketball player, looked back on her time as an athlete. She said, “I faced hardships when I entered high school. My ankle got twisted, so I took six months off, and then I developed hyperthyroidism. I went pro while I was in a state where I couldn’t exercise. I spent only a short time there and then left.”

Lee Hye Jung confessed, “Maybe I was depressed partly because I had hyperthyroidism, but I was really down. I couldn’t go outside, and my friends couldn’t go out either. My family wasn’t particularly well-off. When I said I was having a hard time, everyone would say, since I was raised by my grandmother, ‘Think of your grandmother’ and ‘Think of your younger sibling.’ But it was so hard for me. I strongly felt that I couldn’t quit because I was the breadwinner. Later, since I couldn’t exercise, I was doing rehab and exercising, and you know how you look out the window? My depression was so severe that I wanted to jump.”

Lee Hye Jung said, “My manager took me to a traditional Korean medicine clinic, and while taking my pulse, the doctor said I seemed like a daughter-in-law being mistreated in the Joseon era.” She continued, “I had hyperthyroidism and couldn’t exercise, but I joined a pro team; I had been with the youth national team; then I joined that team late and still wasn’t exercising. But the newspapers called me a promising prospect. The older players wouldn’t let me sleep, made me do laundry, and were really strict about discipline. That was hard. So I thought, ‘I can’t go on like this,’ and for the first time, I ran away from the team altogether. I fled to Gangwon Province, and a little over a month later, after my uncle caught me, I ran away to Busan.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.