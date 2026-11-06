Red Velvet’s Joy Was an Elite After All: “Second in the Entire School; Would Have Done Well Even Without Becoming a Singer” (‘Life84’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Red Velvet’s Joy revealed her unexpectedly elite side.

On the 5th, Red Velvet’s Joy appeared on KIAN84’s YouTube channel.

KIAN84, who met Joy, asked, “Aren’t you promoting with Red Velvet?” Joy replied, “We were active in the summer. How do you not know that? I even wrote lyrics. I was selected through a blind test.”

Recalling the time before her debut, Joy said, “I was lucky. I had planned not to become a singer if I didn’t get accepted by SM. That was because I studied hard. My family wasn’t that well-off, so when I was young, the only thing I could do was study hard. I was ranked first in my class. I even ranked second in the whole school.” Her words surprised KIAN84.

Joy said, “I worried so much about the future that I started wondering, ‘How am I going to make a living?’ back then. Then, during a school trip in my second year of middle school, I couldn’t hold back my talent and went on stage. At first, people were like, ‘Who does she think she is, showing off? Why is she going up there?’ But suddenly I became famous. After that, I went around singing here and there, and my grades began to fall.”

After hearing about Joy’s school days, KIAN84 said, “You would have done well even if you hadn’t become a singer.” Joy agreed: “I think so. I was confident in myself.”

KIAN84 said, “You must have been the top student academically in Red Velvet,” but Joy named Wendy. Surprised by her answer, KIAN84 said, “She did better than you? You were ranked second in the whole school!” Joy proudly replied, “Wendy even received an Obama award. She really was an elite.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.