Shin Min-a on why she wore the controversial “toe shoes”: “I thought they’d become a trend”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Shin Min-a talked about the much-discussed “toe shoes.”

Actress Shin Min-a appeared on Elle Korea’s official YouTube channel.

Shin Min-a is one of the stars people aspire to emulate, having made every item she wears—from nails and piercings to toe shoes—fashionable. Asked, “Honestly, did you expect them to become a trend?” Shin Min-a said, “I didn’t think they would become a trend. I think I just chose things that I thought would look pretty on me. I still have that nail color at home, and I always thought it was a staple that goes with anything. As for the piercing, my ears stick out a little. Since all you could see was my ears, I got a piercing in the middle. And I had a feeling the toe shoes might become a bit of a trend. I noticed a lot of people wearing them around that time,” she said with a laugh.

She also talked about how she felt when she received the first script for the hit series The Remarried Empress. Shin Min-a said, “‘What is this?’ was what I thought. It was such a new kind of script, and I actually encountered the script before the original story of The Remarried Empress. Since we had to create an unexpected world and film in it, I wondered, ‘How could we film this?’ At the same time, I thought it would be easy for many people to relate to the character Navier, because she is a progressive, independent woman. I thought it was wonderful that she chooses her own life.”

She continued, “I also had many concerns while working on the project, but I entered that world faster than I expected. If viewers feel the same way we do, I think they’ll be able to enter that world faster than expected.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.