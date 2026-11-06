CHO YEO JEONG on feeling intimidated among Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun: “Could I survive?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress CHO YEO JEONG opened up about the candid anxieties and concerns she felt among formidable fellow actors such as Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun.

On the 5th, a video titled “What It Means to Live as an Actor, Revealed by CHO YEO JEONG Herself... Deeper Than I Expected (feat. Director Lee Chang-dong)” was released on the YouTube channel “PDC by PDC.”

Asked, “What would CHO YEO JEONG in her 40s want to say to CHO YEO JEONG in her 20s?”, she replied, “I wouldn’t want to praise her too much. I’d want to tell her, ‘You hung in there well.’ I never stopped walking. I kept taking even one step a day.”

She then mentioned fellow actors around her age, including Jun Ji-hyun, Song Hye-kyo, Han Ji-min, Gong Hyo-jin, Bae Doona and Im Soo-jung. “They’re all leading-actress caliber and truly formidable. They’re all such good actors,” she said, expressing her admiration for actors working in the same era as her.

She also opened up about the concerns she had felt among her fellow actors. CHO YEO JEONG confessed, “I wondered whether I could even have any presence as an actor among these wonderful people. That was what scared me most. There were so many good actors that I felt anxious and scared, and completely overwhelmed.”

However, she had a different take on competition. “What’s great is that each actor had a different appeal. They were all good in different ways. Rather than competition, isn’t everyone’s appeal different anyway? Competition is meaningless,” she said, adding, “I think the actors around my age are amazing.”

Reflecting on her acting career, she added, “I think my career began to really blossom a little later. I started making films around the age of 30. So perhaps in my 20s, I spent a lot of time wondering what I should do next.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.