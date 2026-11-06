'46-year-old' Heo Kyung-hwan opens up about severe nocturia symptoms: “I have prostate enlargement”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan candidly opened up about experiencing severe nocturia symptoms.

A video titled “Yang Sang-guk and Sung Hyun-joo’s Spicy Exposé Showdown” was posted on the YouTube channel “Heo Kyung-hwan” on the 5th.

That day, when asked about his health, Heo Kyung-hwan replied, “I’m a little tired. The nocturia is severe. My prostate is...” Sung Hyun-joo then asked, “Are you leaking urine?” Flustered, Heo replied, “That’s different from nocturia,” prompting laughter. Nocturia refers to waking up at night while sleeping because you need to urinate.

“I have some prostate enlargement. It’s just the prostate that gets enlarged,” Heo Kyung-hwan said, adding, “I have nocturia a lot.”

Sung Hyun-joo asked, “Isn’t that something men get as they get older?” Yang Sang-guk replied, “Kyung-hwan is almost 50. You can’t ignore age anymore. The body...” prompting laughter.

The conversation then turned to marriage and having children. When Sung Hyun-joo asked, “If you get married, will you have a baby?” Heo Kyung-hwan candidly shared his thoughts, drawing attention: “If I’m not going to have a baby, I don’t want to think too deeply about marriage. Isn’t dating and being in love more comfortable for both of us?”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.