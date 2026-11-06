Sung Si Kyung warns Ha Ji-won about her habit of touching arms: “Men get the wrong idea—it’s dangerous”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Sung Si Kyung drew laughs by noting that men mistake actress Ha Ji-won’s natural touch for flirting, saying, “Men get fooled. It’s a dangerous habit.”

A video titled “A candid conversation with Sung Si Kyung as Jiwon becomes Haerim” was posted on the YouTube channel “I'm Class Of 26 Jiwon” on the 5th.

Sung Si Kyung admitted, drawing laughs, “The last time we had drinks, we agreed to speak casually as an older sister and younger brother, but as soon as you came in today, you spoke to me formally, and I thought, ‘Ah, this is hard.’”

Ha Ji-won burst out laughing and lightly tapped Sung Si Kyung on the arm. Sung then said, “Don’t do that shoulder-tapping thing so much. Men get fooled. It’s a dangerous habit,” prompting laughter. He added, “I don’t think you do it intentionally,” and Ha Ji-won laughed and said, “I’m learning a lot. I was sweating bullets.”

Sung Si Kyung went on to put Ha Ji-won at ease, saying, “Anyway, just relax.” Ha Ji-won, who was born in 1978, asked, “Are we a year apart?” Sung replied, “I was born in April 1979. Let’s speak casually,” proposing that they drop the formalities, which caught people’s attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.