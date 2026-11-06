Kim Gu-ra Set to Become a Father-in-Law... Son Gree: “Preparing to Marry His Girlfriend”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra’s son Gree, 29, said, “I’m preparing to marry my girlfriend.”

In the sixth episode of E Channel’s “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae” (hereafter “Trendy Kkondae”), which aired on the 5th, Gree appeared as a guest and discussed a range of topics related to money and relationships.

That day, Gree spoke about a couple photo of him and his girlfriend, taken on Jeju Island and shared on her social media.

Gree said, “I don’t use social media. I don’t have an account.” He added, “But my girlfriend said she wanted to post it. We’ve been together for a while.” He continued, “She even waited for me while I was in the military. Isn’t making accommodations like that part of life as a man?” His comment drew laughter. Gree then said, “This is more important than money,” expressing his view that it is important to care for each other and be willing to accommodate one another.

Seo In-young, hearing this, said, “Good for you,” adding, “You should have been on the first episode, the dating episode.” Gree replied, “Have me back for the marriage episode. I’m preparing for marriage.” Seo In-young shot back, “I’m preparing for marriage too,” drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.