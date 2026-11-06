Seo In-young finally breaks down in tears while filming new variety show: “I really didn’t want to do it... I really pushed myself during filming”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Seo In-young opened up about the grueling experience of filming a new variety show, which was so tough that she even shed tears.

On the 5th, a video titled “Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin, Lee Yeon! First reveal of the legendary younger sisters who eat Hong Jin-kyung alive” was posted on Hong Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel. The video showed Hong inviting Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon to her home. They are appearing together on TEO’s new variety show, “Sandokki Project.”

That day, the members shared behind-the-scenes stories from filming “Sandokki Project.”

Seo In-young, who said she had grown through filming the variety show, shared an update: “I went hiking alone yesterday, too.” Hong Jin-kyung remarked on the change, saying, “That’s huge progress. She’s the kind of person who used to drive even to the convenience store right in front of her house.”

Recalling the filming, Seo In-young said, “We filmed for real. I couldn’t even have my manager come with me. We met up 12 hours later and were so happy to see each other.” She described how challenging the filming conditions were.

Hong Jin-kyung said she had acted as Seo In-young’s “trainer,” saying, “I used a carrot and a stick to get In-young to climb the mountain.” She added, “In-young tried to give up halfway through. Whenever she collapsed, I told her, ‘Your image has finally improved a bit, and if you collapse here, you’ll get hate comments again,’” drawing laughs.

Seo In-young said, “I really toughed it out during filming,” and confessed, “There were times I cried because I really didn’t want to do it. I almost peed myself,” giving a sense of how difficult the shoot had been.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.