Did Jang Yoon-jung anticipate parenting advice from other moms? “I let them use iPads and play games, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Jang Yoon-jung candidly shared her own approach to parenting, allowing her children to use iPads and play games, and made her stance clear.

A video titled “A Day of Eating and Drinking Like an Elephant Without a Care” was released on Jang Yoon-jung’s YouTube channel on the 5th. In the video, Jang cooked with chicken breast, shrimp and various vegetables on her day off, then enjoyed a meal with her son, Yeon-woo, and daughter, Ha-young.

That day, Jang asked Ha-young, “What makes you happiest these days?” When Ha-young answered that it was using her iPad, Jang laughed and said, “The moms are going to say again, ‘Do you let them use iPads?’”

She went on to state her position: “Yes, I let them. I let them play games, too. That’s their only fun, their only enjoyment. Of course they should.”

Jang’s candid approach to parenting, recognizing children’s video watching and gaming as everyday pleasures rather than restricting them outright, drew attention.

Jang was also touched that day to see how much the siblings, Yeon-woo and Ha-young, had grown. She said Yeon-woo had grown enough to eat Cheongyang chili pepper sauce and even raw fish, and happily remarked, “It makes me so proud that there are more and more things he can do alongside me in what I do.” Speaking of her daughter Ha-young, she added, “I understand now what people mean when they say a daughter is on her mother’s side,” expressing her affection for both children.

Jang married Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have a son, Yeon-woo, and a daughter, Ha-young.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.