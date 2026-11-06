Choi Go-gi, Set to Remarry a PD, Reveals Jeju Newlywed Home... Decorates Daughter’s Room First in a Heartwarming Move

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] YouTuber Choi Go-gi has revealed the newlywed home in Jeju Island that he prepared with Lee Joo-eun ahead of their planned remarriage.

A video titled “A 12-Hour Boat Ride and We’ve Finally Arrived at Our New Home in Jeju” was posted to Choi Go-gi’s YouTube channel on the 6th.

After arriving in Jeju, Choi Go-gi said excitedly, “We’ve finally arrived in Jeju. I’m a Jeju local now.” The two also stopped by a nearby DAISO to buy cleaning supplies, including a mop, to clean the new home.

Choi Go-gi described the grueling move, saying, “I really spent almost 12 hours traveling today, basically the whole day. Moving is this hard.”

After arriving at the newlywed home, they got started on unpacking and organizing. Choi Go-gi explained, “We have a full load of belongings. Now that we’ve arrived, we need to unpack, do some organizing, and decorate the house. Nothing has been decorated yet.”

The two started by getting Sol-ip’s room in order. As Choi Go-gi made the room up with a bedspread and waterproof cover, he expressed his satisfaction, saying, “Sol-ip’s room looks pretty now that it’s decorated.”

They then set up a large king-size bed in the bedroom. Choi Go-gi showed off the spacious bed, saying, “Our bed is a large king. It’s really big, isn’t it?” He added, “Just switching to a large king makes me this happy. As expected, you have to live with a little less to appreciate happiness,” expressing his satisfaction.

The two went to bed after deciding to decorate the home some more the next day. Choi Go-gi laughed and said, “There’s really a lot to do tomorrow,” adding, “The bed is so nice.” Attention is turning to the couple’s new life in the home they have made for themselves in Jeju Island.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Choi Go-gi is raising his daughter, Sol-ip, after divorcing YouTuber Yu Gae-ipp. He later began dating Lee Joo-eun, who had been a producer for his YouTube channel, and they are set to remarry. Choi Go-gi and Lee Joo-eun have prepared a newlywed home in Jeju Island and are getting ready to move there.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.