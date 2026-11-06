Nana: “What did I do wrong by going public with my relationship with T.O.P.?... It’s not something I should apologize for”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Nana, a former member of girl group After School, hit back at the flood of malicious comments she received after going public with her relationship with T.O.P., a former member of BigBang.

On the 5th, Nana posted a lengthy message on her personal account. “For 17 years, I have approached my work sincerely at every moment and always done my best. I’m human too, so there were times when I was emotionally shaken and unstable. But even then, I never failed to fulfill my responsibilities for the work entrusted to me,” she began.

She continued, “I want to say this to those who call themselves fans and deliberately write malicious posts while ignoring my choices and freedom because I acknowledged my relationship publicly. I don’t understand. What serious wrong did I do? What harm have you suffered because of me? Did I cause a moral scandal? To be clear, my relationship and my decision to acknowledge it are matters of my private life and my life. I don’t think they’re something I should apologize for.”

Nana pleaded, “The only thing I feel sorry for is that I caused you to be hurt by words of condemnation from people who were never true fans—words you didn’t need to see, hear, or feel. Please don’t hurt the fans who love and respect Nana as a human being, too. Please don’t cause them any more harm.”

Nana recently announced that she was in a public relationship with T.O.P. The two met while filming the music video for the title track of T.O.P.’s solo album, and their relationship developed into a romance.

However, concerns poured in over T.O.P.’s history: after receiving a suspended sentence for smoking marijuana, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry and later reversed that decision. T.O.P.’s longtime fan site CHOISEUNGHYUN.COM also shut down, accusing T.O.P.’s side of turning a blind eye to reality and evading responsibility after an event was canceled because tickets for an exhibition that fans had funded themselves went unsold, making it impossible to cover the costs. T.O.P. apologized three weeks after fans declared they were leaving the fandom, but controversy erupted when he attended a birthday party organized by fans with Nana the very next day. The backlash spilled over onto Nana as well. Some netizens, however, went so far as to leave malicious comments that crossed the line, drawing disapproval.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.