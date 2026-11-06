Stray Kids faces a military-service hiatus... Lee Know to enlist in the first quarter of 2027: “I’ll faithfully fulfill my duty”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group Stray Kids is set to enter a military-service hiatus.

The group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, announced on the 5th that “Lee Know is scheduled to fulfill his military service obligations in the first quarter of 2027.”

Because of his military service, Lee Know may miss some of Stray Kids’ scheduled activities in the first quarter of 2027. However, the agency promised that he would connect with fans through various content and solo activities before enlisting.

Lee Know will thus become the first Stray Kids member to fulfill his military service obligations. At a press conference last August marking the release of the mini-album “This and That,” he said, “I think fulfilling my duty to national defense is only natural. When I’m called up, I’ll faithfully carry out the duty entrusted to me. What’s certain is that we’ll get together again after the military-service hiatus.”

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 and has won fans over with hit songs such as “God’s Menu,” “Back Door” and “Maniac.” The group continues to extend its remarkable record of placing nine consecutive albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Billboard’s main albums chart in the United States.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.