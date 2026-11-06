“NewJeans paid for their own plastic surgery and quit school”—Contract sparks controversy... HYBE says “by mutual agreement”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The exclusive contract between the group NewJeans and its agency ADOR has been made public, causing a stir.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on the 5th, local time, on the terms of the exclusive contract that NewJeans members signed with ADOR in 2022, when they were between 14 and 17 years old.

According to the report, the contract did not include provisions found in the standard contract recommended by the South Korean government concerning minors’ physical and mental health, right to education, or guaranteed sleep and rest. It also omitted provisions barring requirements that minors engage in excessive exposure or sexualized expression, or work long hours.

Instead, it prohibited such things as insincere behavior, neglect of self-care, and inappropriate romantic relationships, and restricted statements that could damage the company’s reputation, regardless of whether they were true. It also included a clause requiring the members to pay a substantial portion of the costs of plastic surgery and skin care during their trainee years.

The NYT also reported, citing a source, that it was common for the members to practice until 2 a.m. while taking foreign-language, vocal, and dance lessons during their trainee years, that they were not even guaranteed time to rest, and that four of the five members had left school. It added that before their debut, the members were photographed from various angles and some were advised to undergo cosmetic procedures.

The NYT also raised concerns about how the penalty for breach of contract was calculated. The standard contract calculates the penalty by multiplying average monthly revenue by the remaining contract term. The NewJeans contract, however, counted only months in which actual revenue was generated, which could result in an inflated penalty. It also allowed ADOR, even after the contract ended in 2029, to continue using or license to third parties all rights to the members’ names, likenesses, and voices, as well as rights covering everything from AI voice cloning to chatbot creation.

The NYT also viewed the contracting process as coercive. In January 2022, when the mother of one member requested changes to the contract, an ADOR vice president responded to the effect that, “If you do not agree to the proposed revisions, we will reconsider the contract itself,” leaving the parents of all five members with no choice but to sign.

In response, HYBE said, “The exclusive contract in question is fully valid under the law and was concluded through mutual, good-faith negotiations. It strikes a balance between substantive protections for the artists and safeguards for recovering the company’s enormous initial investment.”

HYBE added, “The company has strictly complied with child protection laws and has supported artists in working in a safe environment. We never recommend plastic surgery or other procedures against an individual’s wishes, and the penalty standard for contract termination does not exceed customary standards in the entertainment industry.”

In November 2024, NewJeans declared that it would pursue activities independently, saying its exclusive contract with ADOR had been terminated. The court, however, ruled that the exclusive contract between ADOR and NewJeans was valid, and the members said they would return to ADOR.

ADOR accepted the return of HAERIN, Hyein, and Hanni. Min-ji is currently discussing her future with ADOR. However, holding Danielle responsible for the situation, ADOR notified her that it was terminating her exclusive contract and filed a damages lawsuit seeking approximately 33 billion won against Danielle, one of her family members, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.