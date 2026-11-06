“It felt like I was being pulled in”... Yook Sungjae’s candid confession after kissing scenes with Park Min-young

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Min-young revealed kissing-scene know-how worthy of a “rom-com queen.”

Park Min-young and Yook Sungjae, stars of the new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Nine to Six,” appeared as guests on the cinematic talk-variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun,” which aired on the 5th.

Song Eun-i remarked that “a compilation of Park Min-young’s kissing scenes is racking up an incredible number of views,” noting her exceptional popularity. A video compiling her kissing scenes was reportedly watched more than 360 million times, astonishing viewers.

Jang Hang-jun joked, “At that point, isn’t it a profession? A kisser.” Kim Poong coined the nickname “Kissist,” combining “kiss” and “artist.” Jang chimed in, “A Kissist has reached a certain level—a master of kissing,” drawing laughter.

Yook Sungjae, who stars opposite Park Min-young in “Nine to Six,” shared a surprising experience from filming their kissing scenes.

Yook Sungjae confessed, “There were a lot of kissing scenes where the younger guy went straight in. You’re a rom-com queen and a Kissist, aren’t you, noona? I’m not good at kissing scenes, and I haven’t done many, but I was the one doing the kissing and somehow felt like I was being drawn in.”

He continued, “Normally, you might think, ‘Does the angle look good?’ But I would just go in and do it, and it looked so beautiful on screen. It was as if she had already set the angle.” He expressed admiration for Park Min-young’s skillful acting.

Park Min-young wittily replied, “I didn’t set the angle. Sungjae’s lips are different, after all. He has one-of-a-kind lips—how would I know beforehand?” Her response had everyone in stitches.

Park Min-young then shared the kissing-scene know-how she had developed through numerous romance projects.

She explained, “A kissing scene has to look beautiful in the drama I’m filming. It shouldn’t be too forceful, but when it needs to be intense, it should be intense.”

She continued, emphasizing, “Because it’s a process that goes hand in hand with the emotions, you can’t treat the kissing scene separately. The dialogue, the eyes, the atmosphere and expressions, even the way you use your muscles, all have to come together so the scene doesn’t feel disconnected.”

The scene should be more than just lips meeting; it should bring together the character’s emotions and circumstances and the actor’s expressions. Song Eun-i exclaimed, “As expected, a Kissist is different.”

Park Min-young also shared her acting philosophy for making her male co-star stand out. “When I’m filming a project, I have a philosophy that my male co-star should be the most wonderful man in the world,” she said. “That way, viewers can find him wonderful through me as the narrator, and the drama does well.”

Yook Sungjae also praised Park Min-young’s acting, saying, “Male actors say that when they film with noona, they ‘get to ride the Park Min-young bus.’ There are 40 people on a large bus.”

Meanwhile, Park Min-young and Yook Sungjae will star opposite each other in a romance in SBS’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Nine to Six.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.