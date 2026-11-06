Kim Serena's two marriages both ended in divorce... “Her first husband was already married; her second was a layabout”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Serena opened up about the shocking experiences she went through in her two marriages. She learned only after the wedding that her first husband was already married, while her second husband, whom she married 14 years later, squandered his fortune on gambling and nightlife. She said that in both cases, she ultimately had to give her husband money and get a divorce.

On MBN’s “Scoop World,” which aired on the 5th, viewers got an update on Kim Serena, who was dubbed the “Queen of Folk Songs” after scoring hits in the 1960s with songs including “Gapdol and Gapsun” and “Sae Taryeong.”

Looking back on her married life that day, Kim Serena shared her bitter feelings: “The two marriages were things I really got wrong in my life. But what’s the point of regretting them? That’s my fate, my lot in life, and my own fault.”

Kim Serena debuted in the Korean music industry at 18 after winning a broadcaster’s singing competition. At the height of her popularity, she married her first husband, who worked as a bandmaster.

But her marriage was tainted by lies from the start: her husband was already married and had a family. Kim Serena said she only found out after giving birth, when she registered their child in the family registry. “He had a wife he’d married before and two daughters. He had deceived me.”

She eventually decided to divorce, but even that process was far from smooth. “When it came to divorce, my ex-husbands wouldn’t make it easy. I ended up paying him a settlement to get divorced,” she said.

After her first marriage failed, Kim Serena vowed never to marry again. But 14 years later, she met someone new and chose to remarry. Her second marriage, however, was also far from happy.

Kim Serena described her second husband as someone who “didn’t do anything. He was a layabout.” She recalled, “I was out doing performances overseas and in regional areas, going to broadcasting stations and nightclubs. I’d get home late and collapse into bed. The next day, as soon as I opened my eyes, I’d go back to work.” She added, “He had money, gambled, drank at bars, and probably met other women too,” claiming that she suffered because of his gambling, nightlife, and relationships with other women.

She also had to bear enormous financial losses during her second divorce. Kim Serena said, “He wouldn’t grant me a divorce. Then one day, out of the blue, he called and said he’d give me one. Then he said, ‘But...’” She revealed that her husband demanded she buy him an apartment in Busan as a condition of the divorce.

She confided, “I bought him an apartment once, but he lost it gambling, so I bought him another. I bought him one twice. He said his older sister ran a restaurant in Hong Kong, so I set that up for her too.”

She also revealed that she had to hand over money to retain custody of her second son. Kim Serena said, “I even gave him money on the day I brought my child home. It was quite a lot of money at the time. In today’s terms, it would be close to 2 billion won,” astonishing viewers.

Kim Serena, who had two sons with different surnames from her two marriages, stressed that despite all the pain she endured, she could never give up on her children. “My children mean everything to me. To me, they’re like my life,” she said, adding, “I have lots of friends and acquaintances around me, but no one can do as much for you as your children, right? I’m happy when I’m with my son.” She spoke of her deep maternal love.

Kim Serena, who was born in 1947, has two sons. Her younger son, Jin Ui-nam, was born in 1983 and debuted in the Korean music industry in 1998 with his first album, “Her Ring.” Formerly an idol singer, he has now switched to trot and also works as his mother’s manager.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.