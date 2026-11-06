Park Joo-ho ♥ Anna book a “25-million-won postpartum care center” ahead of their fourth child’s birth: “A first experience in Korea”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Anna, wife of former soccer player Park Joo-ho, shared her thoughts on visiting a postpartum care center for the first time in her life ahead of the birth of her fourth child.

On the 5th, Anna released a video on her YouTube channel documenting her visit to a postpartum care center and her preparations for childbirth.

In the video, Anna showed her prominently rounded belly and said, “It’s almost time,” indicating that the birth was imminent. She then visited the postpartum care center in person, toured its facilities and rooms, and began making final preparations for the birth.

Anna was particularly surprised by the differences between childbirth practices in Korea and Switzerland. “I gave birth to all three of my children in Switzerland, so this experience is completely different,” she said. “In Switzerland, I stayed in the hospital for about three days after giving birth and then went home. After that, a midwife visited us at home to check on the health of both me and the baby.”

She continued, “Back then, after I gave birth, my other children could come to the hospital and meet the baby. So I thought they would be able to visit me at the postpartum care center this time and meet their younger sibling. But that’s not how it is in Korea. It seems the visitation rules have changed, especially since COVID-19.”

More than anything, Anna could not hide her disappointment at having to be apart from her three children. “I’m a little sad, but these are rules for everyone’s safety, so I have to follow them,” she said. She added, “I understand that my husband can visit. I’ve booked the center for two weeks, but honestly, I don’t know if I can go two weeks without seeing the kids.”

The postpartum care center Anna booked is reportedly one where a two-week stay can cost up to 25 million won. It is well known as a facility used by various celebrities.

With the birth approaching, she was also busy preparing baby supplies. “It’s been six years since my last birth. It seems like a lot has changed since then, so I’m not sure what things I should buy,” Anna said, asking her subscribers for advice.

She said she planned to buy a stroller, car seat, baby bed, bathtub, and other items. Thinking back on the baby products she used while raising her three children, Anna explained, “Even if it costs a little more, it’s better to get something that will last from the newborn stage until the child has grown.”

She also shared her plans for a nursery for her fourth child. Anna said she hoped to create a natural, warm-feeling space using dark wood-colored furniture and wallpaper with tree designs.

She also talked about her husband, Park Joo-ho, who has been traveling abroad even though the birth is imminent. “My husband keeps leaving me on my own these days,” Anna said. “He went to Japan for two weeks and Germany for a week, then came home for a few days before going back to Germany for another week. He returned last week, but now he’s in Vietnam.”

She continued, “In two weeks, he’s going to Germany again. That will be almost my due date,” describing her husband’s busy schedule even as she approaches childbirth.

Even so, Anna encouraged herself, saying, “There are about three weeks left. I can do this.” She also said she planned to decorate the house early this year for Christmas, which the children love, and expressed her excitement.

Meanwhile, Park Joo-ho is married to Anna, who is from Switzerland, and they have a daughter, Park Na-eun, and sons Geonhu and Élyséen. The family received much love after appearing on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman.” Anna also received support after previously revealing that she had battled cancer. She is now expecting their fourth child.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.