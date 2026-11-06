Family of Jinsseurebeul, killed in a hit-and-run in South America, makes heartfelt plea: “Please pray for his safe return to Korea”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] The older brother of travel YouTuber Jinsseurebeul (real name Jo Jin-woo, 33), who died in a traffic accident in Bolivia, shared updates on arrangements for his funeral in Korea and thanked those who had sent their condolences.

On the night of the 5th, the deceased’s older brother posted on his younger brother Jo Jin-woo’s social media account: “My heart is breaking, and I feel weighed down as I share this sudden and heartbreaking news.” He added, “My younger brother, Jinsseurebeul, who received the love and support of so many people, passed away in an utterly sudden traffic accident involving a large truck.”

Jinsseurebeul reportedly died after being struck by a large cargo truck while riding a bicycle in El Alto, Bolivia, on the morning of the 4th. He was 33. Many subscribers and acquaintances have expressed their sorrow and paid tribute following the sudden news of his death. He had traveled around the world by bicycle and documented his journeys as content.

The deceased’s older brother said the family is preparing for his final journey amid profound grief. “We, the bereaved family, are mourning him and preparing for Jin-woo’s final journey amid deep sorrow and shock,” he said, expressing gratitude to everyone who had cherished and supported his younger brother.

Above all, he asked people to exercise particular restraint regarding reckless speculation and malicious reactions surrounding news of the deceased’s death. The older brother urged people to refrain from spreading unverified speculation or false information, and stressed: “Please also refrain from criticizing the bereaved family or the deceased, posting malicious comments, or making indiscriminate references to his private life.”

The older brother also explained that arrangements were underway to bring the deceased back to Korea. With help from officials at the local diplomatic mission, the family is completing the necessary procedures. The family members will also put their daily lives on hold and travel to Bolivia to make preparations there for bringing him home. They are then preparing to hold a funeral in Korea attended by family, relatives, and friends.

The older brother pleaded with people to wait a little longer so the deceased could return safely to his homeland. “It would mean so much if you could wait a little longer and offer us comfort as we work to bring our Jin-woo safely back to Korea. I sincerely bow my head in gratitude,” he said.

Launched in 2020, the “Jinsseurebeul” channel has about 66,000 subscribers and became popular with a niche audience for its bicycle-travel concept.

Starting with a tour of Korea, he traveled across Europe, Africa, and North America. For the past year, he had been riding routes through Central and South America starting from Mexico. A video about a mountain road in Peru, uploaded on the 30th of last month, became his final work.

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

Full statement from Jo Jin-woo’s social media account

Hello. I am the older brother of the late Jo Jin-woo (Jinsseurebeul).

My heart is breaking, and I feel weighed down as I share this sudden and heartbreaking news.

My younger brother, Jinsseurebeul, who received the love and support of so many people, passed away in an utterly sudden traffic accident involving a large truck.

I offer my heartfelt words of comfort to everyone who was shocked by this sudden news, and I sincerely, truly thank everyone who has cherished and supported my younger brother over the years.

We, the bereaved family, are mourning him and preparing for Jin-woo’s final journey amid deep sorrow and shock.

I would also like to make one request.

Please refrain from spreading unverified speculation or information that is contrary to the facts regarding news of the deceased. Please also refrain from criticizing the bereaved family or the deceased, posting malicious comments, or making indiscriminate references to his private life.

I will never forget, and will cherish with gratitude for the rest of my life, the many warm and noble sentiments expressed in mourning and remembering him.

However, our family also needs time to mourn him fully and compose ourselves.

Please pray with warm hearts and stand with us so that his final journey may be peaceful.

I sincerely thank you for all the love and support you have shown our Jin-woo over the years.

At present, we, the bereaved family, are very grateful that,

we are receiving assistance from numerous officials at the embassy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bolivia, as well as from consular officials.

I want to let you know that our entire family is putting our daily lives on hold and leaving for Bolivia immediately, as of now. The journey back will not be easy either, but we are preparing to bring Jin-woo’s remains back and, once we return, hold funeral proceedings in Korea with our family, relatives, and friends.

It would mean so much if you could wait a little longer and offer us comfort as we work to bring our Jin-woo safely back to Korea. I sincerely bow my head in gratitude.

—Respectfully, the bereaved family—

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.