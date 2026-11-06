Minho puts ‘marathon controversy’ behind him and takes on a triathlon this time... ‘My mental game suddenly fell apart’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Footage of SHINee’s Minho competing in a triathlon in severe weather will be shown on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s I Live Alone. During the race, he senses an unexpected crisis and eventually comes to a stop, prompting questions about what exactly happened.

The episode of I Live Alone airing today (the 6th) will show SHINee’s Minho competing in a triathlon held in Tongyeong. The program is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon, and Kim Gyu-ri.

The released photos show Minho absorbed in the race as rain pours down on him. After a fiercely physical swim, Minho races on with his bicycle, “Black Devil,” shouting, “I can do it!” before sensing that something is seriously wrong. The cycling leg, unfolding in increasingly heavy rain, is a tough challenge even for triathletes. Minho opens up about how he felt at the time, saying, “My mental game suddenly fell apart.”

Even as Minho stands there, caught off guard, time relentlessly marches on, and the other triathletes quickly pass him. Attention is focused on what exactly happened to him.

Minho then launches into a fierce pursuit to make up for the time he lost. All the way to the finish line, he battles his own limits, repeating to himself, “Let’s not get weak like this!” Viewers are eager to find out whether he overcame the crisis and achieved his goal of setting a personal best. He also raises anticipation by recalling an unforgettable, pivotal moment: “That was when the dopamine rush was strongest.”

Minho’s triathlon, in which he battled himself in severe weather, will be featured on I Live Alone, airing on MBC tonight (the 6th) at 11:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Minho recently completed his first full marathon in 3 hours, 0 minutes and 18 seconds at the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon. However, footage showed another runner pushing him during the race, sparking controversy over fairness. Minho’s representatives subsequently informed the event organizers that he intended to relinquish his result, and the organizers accepted. However, relinquishing the result does not mean that a rules violation has been definitively established.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.