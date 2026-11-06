Lim Hyung-joo ultimately failed to fulfill late Choi Bul-am’s request... “I struggled to hold back tears from the second verse on”

[Sportschosun Reporter mj.cho] Popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo recalled the moment he was unable to hold back his tears at the funeral Mass for the late Choi Bul-am. He belatedly expressed regret, saying he had not been able to fully honor the final farewell Choi had asked of him during his lifetime.

Early on the 6th, Lim Hyung-joo posted a message on his social media mourning Choi once again: “Several days have passed, but I still can’t believe it. Uncle, did you arrive safely in heaven?” He admitted, “I’m sorry,” adding, “You asked me to say goodbye with a smile, as if we would meet again, but I fell short and couldn’t do it perfectly.”

Earlier, on the 2nd, Lim Hyung-joo sang “Ave Maria” as a song of remembrance at Choi Bul-am’s funeral Mass at Yeouido Catholic Church in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. At the Mass, solemnly celebrated by Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung, Lim saw Choi off on his final journey with song. But it was difficult to compose himself as he faced the loss of someone he had looked up to as family.

Lim Hyung-joo confessed, “I held back my tears and emotions and focused as much as I could through the first verse, but after the instrumental interlude, from the second verse on, it was extremely difficult to control my emotions.” At the funeral Mass, Lim was seen wiping away his tears with his hand after finishing the song, unable to hide his grief.

Even so, he expressed his gratitude for being able to see Choi off to the very end, saying, “Uncle, even so, it was an immense honor to be able to sing for you at the threshold of your journey to heaven.”

The two men’s special bond has also drawn renewed attention. Lim Hyung-joo was so close to Choi Bul-am and his wife, actress Kim Min-ja, that during Choi’s lifetime he called them “Uncle” and “Aunt,” respectively.

The couple, too, reportedly cherished Lim Hyung-joo as if he were their own nephew. Whenever Lim held a solo recital, they came to the venue in person to support him. Choi also encouraged him with a congratulatory message when Lim made his debut as a radio DJ on Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation.

Lim Hyung-joo had also expressed deep sorrow on social media shortly after learning of Choi’s death on the 29th of last month. At the time, he lamented, “I can’t believe it. All I can do is cry,” and “I never imagined that our greeting during a hospital visit a few months ago would become a final farewell.” He continued, “I’m truly grateful that you always cherished my songs, always came to my solo recitals with Aunt Kim Min-ja, and encouraged me with your kind words,” reflecting on the time he had shared with Choi.

Above all, one thing Choi had said during his lifetime remained deeply in Lim Hyung-joo’s heart.

Lim Hyung-joo said, “I still remember you asking me to say goodbye with a smile when you leave this world someday,” and promised to try to honor Choi’s request.

Meanwhile, Choi Bul-am died at the age of 87 at a hospital in Gangseo District, Seoul, on the 29th of last month. In recognition of his contributions to the development of popular culture and the arts, he was posthumously awarded the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit on the 30th of last month.

The funeral was held as a Green Umbrella Children's Foundation funeral. After the funeral procession and Mass on the 2nd, Choi was laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.