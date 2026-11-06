“Rape of female fan, sexual assault of coworker”... Famous actor and comedian ultimately found guilty

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Russell Brand, 51, a British actor and comedian and the former husband of American pop star Katy Perry, 42, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Brand denied the charges, but the court accepted the prosecution’s argument that he had sexually exploited women by using his fame.

According to the BBC and other foreign media, on the 5th (local time), a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London, England, found Brand guilty on four counts in total: one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

According to the trial proceedings, Brand was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old female fan whom he met at one of his performances in west London in 2009. He was also found guilty of molesting a female employee at a London pub in 2004, kissing and touching another woman at work in 2005, and engaging in sexually inappropriate behavior after asking a woman for a massage in 2009.

By contrast, he was found not guilty of two counts of rape involving other women and one count of attempted indecent assault. The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for about eight hours and 30 minutes.

Brand denied the charges at trial and claimed that all the sexual encounters had been consensual, but the jury did not accept his claim.

Immediately after the verdict, the judge said the case had been prepared very thoroughly and announced that the sentencing hearing was scheduled for the 9th. The judge indicated that a substantial prison term was inevitable for Brand. Bail was denied, so Brand will await sentencing in custody.

In a statement issued immediately after the verdict, the Metropolitan Police said Brand had used his influence, position and fame to exploit women and commit sexual offenses.

The prosecution also said Brand used his fame and power to make sexual advances even when women did not want them.

The prosecutor said, “The evidence shows that Brand was a calculating sex offender,” adding, “He used his growing fame and power to create situations in which he could make sexual advances regardless of the women’s wishes.”

Brand began his career as a stand-up comedian and became a well-known British broadcaster in the early 2000s. He later appeared in Hollywood films including *The Fight* (2018) and *Paradise* (2014).

He was married to American pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012, and later shifted his focus to topics such as spirituality, meditation and yoga. After the COVID-19 pandemic began, he built a conservative-leaning online following through YouTube and the online video platform Rumble. In 2026, he also published a book about his experience converting to Christianity.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.