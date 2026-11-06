“I have never been involved in school bullying”: Kook Dong-ho files defamation complaint against accuser; case ultimately referred to the Public Prosecution Office

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Representatives for Kook Dong-ho, a cast member of Netflix’s reality show Single’s Inferno Season 4, said that a lawyer who raised allegations of his involvement in school bullying had been referred to the Public Prosecution Office on suspicion of defamation and attempted coercion.

Law Firm PIL, Kook Dong-ho’s legal representative, said in an official statement on the 6th, “Regarding the case in which we filed a complaint against Attorney Lee, who publicly raised false allegations of school bullying against Mr. Kook, for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation) and for attempted coercion, we wish to inform you that the police referred Attorney Lee to the Public Prosecution Office this week.”

According to his legal team, beginning on May 3, the lawyer repeatedly posted on their social media account that Kook had been involved in school bullying when he was in middle school. The lawyer reportedly made public claims that Kook had dated a particular woman and, despite knowing about the bullying she had carried out through other students, had either condoned or mocked the behavior, and that he had subjected a victim to a so-called “confession attack,” causing them humiliation.

Kook’s representatives categorically denied the allegations. Law Firm PIL stressed, “All the allegations that Mr. Kook was involved in the school bullying in question are false. Mr. Kook never dated or was close to the woman mentioned at the time, and he neither instigated nor condoned any school bullying. The claim that he took part in the so-called ‘cake confession attack’ is also entirely untrue.”

They also alleged that the lawyer did more than repeatedly spread the allegations on social media: the lawyer posted directly to Kook’s personal social media account and demanded that he admit to being a school bully and apologize publicly. The lawyer allegedly pressured him by saying that, if he did not comply within a set time, they would release materials in their possession.

Kook has consistently denied the allegations since they first emerged. On May 7, he issued an official statement explaining in detail how the claims differed from the facts and making clear that he could not admit to or apologize for something he had not done. He later retained Law Firm PIL as his legal representative and filed a criminal complaint against the lawyer on the 15th of the same month. After conducting an investigation for about six months, the police referred the lawyer this week on the related charges.

Kook’s representatives also said he had suffered reputational harm as a result of the case. His legal team said, “In this case, Mr. Kook was publicly identified as a perpetrator of school bullying that he did not commit, and suffered serious harm to his reputation.”

They added, “As a lawyer and legal professional repeatedly posted these claims while invoking their professional status, Mr. Kook suffered the harm of being effectively branded a school bully in the eyes of the public.”

His legal team pointed out, “The rights of victims of school bullying must of course be protected. But claiming victimhood while baselessly declaring a specific person to be a perpetrator, or publicly pressuring them to admit to and apologize for something that is untrue, cannot be justified. Lawyers, in particular, as legal professionals, are expected to act with greater care and responsibility, considering the impact their claims and conduct may have on other people’s reputations and rights.”

Kook’s representatives also said they intended to hold legally accountable not only Attorney Lee, who first raised the allegations, but also those who provided information about or spread related claims through social media and other channels without objective grounds. His legal team said it had continued to collect and preserve evidence, including related posts and tip-offs.

They said, “Not only the initial dissemination of false information but also repeatedly spreading it and thereby damaging Mr. Kook’s reputation may give rise to legal liability. We are reviewing the conduct of those involved based on the materials collected to date, and, if unlawful conduct is confirmed, we intend to take necessary legal action, including additional criminal complaints and civil claims for damages.”

They also commented on the referral. Kook’s representatives said, “This referral is significant in that it means the investigative authorities recognized the criminal allegations against the suspect,” adding, “We hope the suspect’s criminal responsibility will be thoroughly established through an indictment by the Public Prosecution Office and a trial before the court.”

They concluded, “We will continue to faithfully participate in the relevant proceedings and do our utmost to help Mr. Kook restore his damaged reputation and rights and recover from the harm caused by this case.”

In May, A, who identified themself as a lawyer, claimed on social media to have been a victim of school bullying during their school years and named Kook. A claimed that Kook was the boyfriend of one of the students in the group that had bullied them, and that he had either joined in the harassment, including the so-called “confession attack,” or stood by despite knowing about it.

A also revealed that the student who bullied them at the time had hit them on the head with a badminton racket, placed thumbtacks on a chair, and smeared superglue on a locker lock, among other acts.

Kook categorically denied the allegations in a post on his personal social media account, saying, “I did not take part in or condone hitting someone on the head with a badminton racket, placing thumbtacks, or putting glue on a locker.” His agency also said it had concluded, after conducting its own review, that he was not involved in those acts of violence or in exercising power during his school years, and had previously announced plans to take civil and criminal legal action.

Kook became known to the public through his appearance on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 4. He currently works as a certified public accountant and influencer.

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

The following is the full statement from Kook Dong-ho’s representatives.

Law Firm PIL, legal representative for Mr. Kook Dong-ho, a cast member of Netflix’s reality show Single’s Inferno Season 4, wishes to inform you that, in connection with the complaint filed against Attorney Lee ○○ for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation) and for attempted coercion after publicly raising false school-bullying allegations against Mr. Kook, the police referred Attorney Lee ○○ to the Public Prosecution Office this week.

Beginning on May 3, 2026, Attorney Lee ○○ repeatedly posted on their social media account that Mr. Kook Dong-ho had been involved in school bullying when he was in middle school. Specifically, they publicly claimed that Mr. Kook had dated a particular woman and, despite knowing about the bullying she had carried out through other students, had condoned or mocked the behavior, and that he had subjected a victim to a so-called “confession attack,” causing them humiliation.

However, all the allegations that Mr. Kook was involved in the school bullying in question are false. Mr. Kook never dated or was close to the woman mentioned at the time, and he neither instigated nor condoned any school bullying. The claim that he took part in the so-called “cake confession attack” is also entirely untrue.

Nevertheless, Attorney Lee ○○ repeatedly spread these claims on social media and posted directly to Mr. Kook’s social media account, demanding that he admit to being a school bully and apologize publicly. The lawyer further pressured him by saying that they would release materials in their possession if he did not comply within a set time.

In response, on May 7, 2026, Mr. Kook issued an official statement explaining in detail that all the allegations were untrue and making clear that he could not admit to or apologize for something he had not done.

Mr. Kook subsequently retained Law Firm PIL as his legal representative and filed a criminal complaint against Attorney Lee ○○ on May 15, 2026. After conducting an investigation for about six months, the police referred Attorney Lee ○○ to the Public Prosecution Office this week.

In this case, Mr. Kook was publicly identified as a perpetrator of school bullying that he did not commit, and suffered serious harm to his reputation.

In particular, as a lawyer and legal professional repeatedly posted these claims while invoking their professional status, Mr. Kook suffered the harm of being effectively branded a school bully in the eyes of the public. The rights of victims of school bullying must of course be protected. But claiming victimhood while baselessly declaring a specific person to be a perpetrator, or publicly pressuring them to admit to and apologize for something that is untrue, cannot be justified. Lawyers, in particular, as legal professionals, are expected to act with greater care and responsibility, considering the impact their claims and conduct may have on other people’s reputations and rights.

From the outset of the case, Mr. Kook consistently denied being involved in school bullying and, despite public condemnation and pressure, did not admit to or apologize for false allegations. We, his legal team, reiterate clearly that all the school-bullying allegations against Mr. Kook are false.

We have also continued to collect and preserve evidence, including related posts and tip-offs, concerning the provision or dissemination through social media and other channels of false claims about Mr. Kook without objective grounds in connection with this case.

Not only the initial dissemination of false information but also repeatedly spreading it and thereby damaging Mr. Kook’s reputation may give rise to legal liability.

We are reviewing the conduct of those involved based on the materials collected to date, and, if unlawful conduct is confirmed, we intend to take necessary legal action, including additional criminal complaints and civil claims for damages.

This referral is significant in that it means the investigative authorities recognized the criminal allegations against the suspect. We hope the suspect’s criminal responsibility will be thoroughly established through an indictment by the Public Prosecution Office and a trial before the court.

We will continue to faithfully participate in the relevant proceedings and do our utmost to help Mr. Kook restore his damaged reputation and rights and recover from the harm caused by this case.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.