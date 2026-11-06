49-year-old Jeon Hyun-moo ruefully admits his “romance cells are dead”: “CPR is impossible”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jeon Hyun-moo (49), Kwaktube, and Lee Jung-shin and Oh Se-young will break into cries of “Heart, yaho~!” at a popular spot in Incheon for fresh beef intestines.

The 19th episode of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing tonight (the 6th) at 9:10 p.m. on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S, follows a food trip in Incheon as the “food bros” Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) team up with Lee Jung-shin and Oh Se-young, the lead actors in MBN’s drama “What a Boss Wants.”

That day, Jeon Hyun-moo heads out to eat fresh gopchang from animals slaughtered that same day, but is startled when he sees the restaurant’s name. They briefly worry that its double meaning might derail their request, but soon secure the restaurant’s cooperation and happily take their seats. While they wait for the food, Lee Jung-shin asks, “Have you heard that the ‘old-person LOL’ way of talking is trending these days?” and demonstrates it himself. Jeon Hyun-moo puts on a masterful act of pretending not to know, asking, “Really? People talk like that?” right to the end, leaving Kwaktube beside him shaking his head.

Amid their hilariously chaotic chemistry, fresh gopchang and grilled beef tripe arrive, and Jeon Hyun-moo marvels, “The ingredients are so fresh.” Then, picking up a well-grilled piece of heart, he suggests, “Let’s toast with heart!” Kwaktube cleverly shouts, “Heart, yaho~!” creating a new meme to follow Rescene member Woni’s “Geoje Yaho” and getting a laugh. Soon after, Jeon Hyun-moo tastes the fresh gopchang and applauds, saying, “It’s really tender. This place will drive gopchang lovers crazy with its flavor!” Lee Jung-shin, meanwhile, puts a piping-hot piece in his mouth and flails all over in a genuine reaction, while Jeon Hyun-moo emphatically agrees: “The rich filling bursts like magma.”

The mukbang’s grand finale is fried rice, known as “Koreans’ dessert.” As the fried rice turns golden, Lee Jung-shin holds the bowl for Oh Se-young and shows his gentlemanly side, saying, “A man should have at least this much good manners.” Kwaktube then brings up marriage, asking, “Aren’t you getting married? You’d make a perfect husband~” As interest builds in how Lee Jung-shin will answer, Jeon Hyun-moo elicits rueful laughs with his confession: “My romance cells are completely dead. CPR is almost impossible.”

You can catch their food trip, “In Search of the Flavors of Incheon’s New Town and Old Downtown,” featuring candid talk about marriage and dating, in the 19th episode of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing tonight (the 6th) at 9:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.