Do Sang-woo and Ji-hye Park to Wed Next February, Forming an Actor-Model Couple

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Do Sang-woo, 39, and model Ji-hye Park, 37, will tie the knot next February.

According to sources in the broadcasting industry on the 6th, Do Sang-woo and Ji-hye Park will marry next February. The ceremony is expected to be held privately, with only family members, relatives and close acquaintances from both families invited.

Notably, both began their careers in the entertainment industry as models, a shared background that has drawn attention. Their pairing—a model-turned-actor and a top model who has made her mark on the world stage—has also attracted interest.

Do Sang-woo made his debut as a model in 2008, then expanded into acting in 2011 through the tvN drama 'Flower Boy Ramen Shop.'

He went on to build his résumé with roles in a range of productions, including MBC's 'My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol,' TV Chosun's 'Queen: Love and War,' SBS's 'Backstreet Rookie,' tvN's 'Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow' and KBS 2TV's 'Walking on Thin Ice.'

In particular, he made a strong impression on viewers with his intense villainous performance in 'To My Beloved Thief,' which concluded this past February.

The bride-to-be, Ji-hye Park, is a model who has also earned recognition in the international fashion industry. She began attracting attention at New York Fashion Week for the 2013 spring/summer season, held in 2012, and went on to appear on the runways of world-renowned fashion brands.

In 2013, she was named to the U.S. magazine New York's list of '10 New Models to Watch at New York Fashion Week,' earning recognition for her potential. She has continued working steadily in recent years, appearing in fashion shows and photo shoots in Korea and abroad.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.