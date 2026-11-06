Lee Ji-hyun’s seventh-grade daughter has shot past her in height: “She’s taller than me, and I wear Seo-yun’s clothes, too”

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Lee Ji-hyun’s seventh-grade daughter has shot past her in height: “She’s taller than me, and I wear Seo-yun’s clothes, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former Jewelry member Lee Ji-hyun drew attention with her slender figure and remarkable self-care—hard to believe she is 42.

A video titled “A Full Reveal of Lee Ji-hyun’s Closet! In Reality, It’s Mom’s Closet” was posted on the YouTube channel Queen Ji-hyun in Survival Mode on the 5th.

That day, Lee Ji-hyun showed off her dressing room, which reflected her tastes throughout, and introduced a variety of outfits. Dresses in shades of beige made up most of the closet. It offered a glimpse of Lee’s preference for styles that are both understated and feminine.

As she looked through the clothes, Lee Ji-hyun also spoke candidly about her own wardrobe. Laughing, she said, “I can’t wear clothes that cinch at the waist anymore. I have to hold my stomach in, and it’s uncomfortable.” Although she maintains a slim figure without excess weight, she has come to prefer comfortable styles over clothes that constrict her body. Even for someone who maintains her figure through consistent self-care, comfort had become an important consideration.

Then a particularly short skirt in the dressing room caught everyone’s eye. It turned out to belong to Lee Ji-hyun’s daughter, Seo-yun. Looking at the skirt, Lee immediately voiced her disapproval: “It’s short, isn’t it? A seventh-grader shouldn’t wear this.”

She went on, “It was bought online. They said it had built-in shorts. But is it okay for a seventh-grader to wear something this short?” She sounded upset again, thinking it was far too short for her daughter to wear.

When a member of the production team spoke for Seo-yun, saying, “She likes dressing up,” Lee Ji-hyun firmly drew the line: “This isn’t dressing up. I confiscated it right away.” Her response prompted laughter. It was a practical reaction from a mother who understands her daughter’s fashion tastes but can’t help paying attention to what she wears while she is still in middle school.

Lee Ji-hyun’s seventh-grade daughter has shot past her in height: “She’s taller than me, and I wear Seo-yun’s clothes, too”
Lee Ji-hyun’s seventh-grade daughter has shot past her in height: “She’s taller than me, and I wear Seo-yun’s clothes, too”
Lee Ji-hyun’s seventh-grade daughter has shot past her in height: “She’s taller than me, and I wear Seo-yun’s clothes, too”

But that wasn’t the end of Lee Ji-hyun’s surprise. “So I decided I’d wear it,” she said, revealing her unexpected plan to make use of the skirt she had confiscated. She added, “The clothes I wore on Immortal Songs were all Seo-yun’s. I wore them because I felt bad throwing them away just because she didn’t wear them anymore.” Rather than throwing out clothes her daughter no longer wore, Lee was putting them to use herself.

When a member of the production team expressed surprise, asking, “You even fit into Seo-yun’s clothes?”, Lee Ji-hyun replied, “That’s because Seo-yun is a little bigger than I am.” In other words, she can naturally share clothes with her daughter because she is slightly smaller in build than her seventh-grader.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising her son and daughter on her own after going through two divorces. She earned a national cosmetology license last year and currently works as a marketing director at a hair salon.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Sohee, Kim
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