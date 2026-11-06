Lee Ji-hyun’s seventh-grade daughter has shot past her in height: “She’s taller than me, and I wear Seo-yun’s clothes, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former Jewelry member Lee Ji-hyun drew attention with her slender figure and remarkable self-care—hard to believe she is 42.

A video titled “A Full Reveal of Lee Ji-hyun’s Closet! In Reality, It’s Mom’s Closet” was posted on the YouTube channel Queen Ji-hyun in Survival Mode on the 5th.

That day, Lee Ji-hyun showed off her dressing room, which reflected her tastes throughout, and introduced a variety of outfits. Dresses in shades of beige made up most of the closet. It offered a glimpse of Lee’s preference for styles that are both understated and feminine.

As she looked through the clothes, Lee Ji-hyun also spoke candidly about her own wardrobe. Laughing, she said, “I can’t wear clothes that cinch at the waist anymore. I have to hold my stomach in, and it’s uncomfortable.” Although she maintains a slim figure without excess weight, she has come to prefer comfortable styles over clothes that constrict her body. Even for someone who maintains her figure through consistent self-care, comfort had become an important consideration.

Then a particularly short skirt in the dressing room caught everyone’s eye. It turned out to belong to Lee Ji-hyun’s daughter, Seo-yun. Looking at the skirt, Lee immediately voiced her disapproval: “It’s short, isn’t it? A seventh-grader shouldn’t wear this.”

She went on, “It was bought online. They said it had built-in shorts. But is it okay for a seventh-grader to wear something this short?” She sounded upset again, thinking it was far too short for her daughter to wear.

When a member of the production team spoke for Seo-yun, saying, “She likes dressing up,” Lee Ji-hyun firmly drew the line: “This isn’t dressing up. I confiscated it right away.” Her response prompted laughter. It was a practical reaction from a mother who understands her daughter’s fashion tastes but can’t help paying attention to what she wears while she is still in middle school.

But that wasn’t the end of Lee Ji-hyun’s surprise. “So I decided I’d wear it,” she said, revealing her unexpected plan to make use of the skirt she had confiscated. She added, “The clothes I wore on Immortal Songs were all Seo-yun’s. I wore them because I felt bad throwing them away just because she didn’t wear them anymore.” Rather than throwing out clothes her daughter no longer wore, Lee was putting them to use herself.

When a member of the production team expressed surprise, asking, “You even fit into Seo-yun’s clothes?”, Lee Ji-hyun replied, “That’s because Seo-yun is a little bigger than I am.” In other words, she can naturally share clothes with her daughter because she is slightly smaller in build than her seventh-grader.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising her son and daughter on her own after going through two divorces. She earned a national cosmetology license last year and currently works as a marketing director at a hair salon.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.