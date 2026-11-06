Shin Min-a as the “warm beauty” or Su-ae as the “cool beauty”? A seven-year-old video for The Remarried Empress is trending again

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] With the release of The Remarried Empress, starring Shin Min-a, an unexpected figure is once again drawing attention: Su-ae, who played Empress Navier in an ad for the same work seven years ago. Su-ae left a strong impression in a brief commercial, and now her performance is being revisited, as the two empresses—Su-ae and Shin Min-a, each with a distinct charm—become a hot topic.

With Disney+’s original series The Remarried Empress released on the 3rd, Su-ae’s 2019 ad for Naver Series is once again being discussed in online communities and on social media.

The video was part of Naver Series’ 2019 “Meet Your Favorite Work” campaign. At the time, Su-ae played Navier, the protagonist of the popular web novel The Remarried Empress, and performed one of the work’s most memorable scenes herself.

The ad opens in black and white. Wearing a black outfit, Su-ae looks straight into the camera and delivers her lines in a calm yet firm voice.

Navier’s resolve as she confidently demands to remarry even after her husband, the emperor, tells her he wants a divorce is conveyed through Su-ae’s distinctive low voice and cool, composed expression. It is striking how she conveys the empress’s dignity through nothing but her gaze and voice, without elaborate sets or flashy direction.

There is also a twist at the end of the video: after delivering Navier’s lines with a serious expression, Su-ae looks at her phone and asks, “They’re not making this into a movie?”

At the time, Su-ae’s video was praised for being so polished that viewers could mistake it for a trailer for an actual movie or drama. The ad also drew enough attention for The Remarried Empress to become a search term shortly after its release.

Su-ae was joined by acclaimed actors including Kim Yoon-seok, Lee Je-hoon and Byun Yo-han in the ad campaign Naver Series launched at the time. The approach of recreating key scenes from popular web novels through actors’ performances became a talking point.

Seven years later, The Remarried Empress has been made into a drama and is now reaching viewers.

In the series, Shin Min-a takes on the role of Empress Navier, whom Su-ae played in the ad. The drama tells the story of Navier, empress of the Eastern Empire, who, after Emperor Sovieshu tells her he wants a divorce, declares that she will marry Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom instead of accepting the divorce.

Shin Min-a plays Navier, Ju Ji-hoon plays Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jong-suk plays Heinrey, and Lee Se-young plays Rashta.

With the series’ release bringing renewed attention to Su-ae’s ad, viewers are also comparing the two actresses’ portrayals of Navier. While Su-ae showed a cool-headed, charismatic empress, viewers say Shin Min-a brings her characteristic gentle aura to the role while also giving Navier a decisive side.

Online commenters reacted with remarks such as, “That’s Su-ae’s Navier right there,” “If Shin Min-a is a warm beauty, Su-ae is a cool beauty,” “Su-ae feels pure, elegant and strong-willed,” and “Her diction comes through so clearly.” Others continued to show support for the drama’s current lead, saying, “I like Shin Min-a too,” and “I like Shin Min-a’s distinctive acting as well.”

The Remarried Empress was originally scheduled to be released on the 4th, but its release was moved up by a day, and it premiered on the 3rd. The series has 10 episodes in total. Episodes 1 through 4 were released on the first day, and two episodes will be released every Wednesday thereafter.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.