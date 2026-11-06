Lee Seo-jin personally applies sunscreen to Ha Ji-won's shoulders... chemistry after 23 years

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won, reunited after 23 years, are showing even closer chemistry.

On SBS’s Friday variety show My Grumpy Secretary, airing today (the 6th), Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won display striking chemistry that has grown even closer since last week.

My Grumpy Secretary previously drew keen interest when it set a new ratings record for the show with its broadcast on the 30th. The reunion of Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won, whose chemistry is exceptional, 23 years after the drama Damo, earned the show a peak minute-by-minute rating of 4.9%. It also ranked second in the November Brand Reputation Survey for Variety Shows announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on the 3rd, continuing its upward momentum both on and off the air.

Now, My Grumpy Secretary is keeping the excitement going by featuring Ha Ji-won for two consecutive weeks for the first time ever. The second installment of “my star” Ha Ji-won’s business trip to Singapore is revealed today. After hitting the F1 scene last week, she embarks on a full-fledged tour of Singapore this time. Lee Seo-jin is especially attentive, personally applying sunscreen to Ha Ji-won under the blazing sun. Viewers can look forward to another intriguing undercurrent between the two, following last week’s episode.

Ha Ji-won also appears as a guest in Kangnam’s YouTube content shoot in Singapore. Before filming, she asks Lee Seo-jin to protect her from Kangnam’s pranks. Lee reportedly reassures her, saying, “Don’t worry. That’s my specialty.” And when filming begins, he keeps his eyes fixed on Ha Ji-won, staying by her side and continuing to look after her attentively. Viewers are left wondering what else Lee Seo-jin will do in his new role as her “bodyguard.”

Lee Seo-jin continues to look after Ha Ji-won during filming, too. When an unexpected bet over who would pay for the meal comes up, he once again protects “my star” Ha Ji-won, showing the kind of savvy you would expect from an NYU business school graduate. Ha Ji-won then takes on Singapore landmark the “Giant Swing” alongside the My Grumpy Secretary team. Even as they dangle high in the air in a nerve-racking situation, Lee Seo-jin doesn’t forget his “bodyguard” duties and stays by Ha Ji-won, who is afraid of heights, offering her “steady support.” Attention is focused on Lee Seo-jin’s “Jiwon devotee” side as he stays by Ha Ji-won throughout her schedule.

The second installment of Ha Ji-won’s Singapore business trip, featuring Lee Seo-jin’s attentive care and special turn as her bodyguard, can be seen on SBS’s My Grumpy Secretary, airing tonight (the 6th) at 11:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.