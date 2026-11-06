Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s daughter is just like her dad—even his dimples... Her baby brother is revealed too: ‘the whole family together’

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Da-in shared a glimpse of happy family life with her husband, Lee Seung-gi, and their two children as she celebrated her 34th birthday.

On the 5th, Lee Da-in posted several photos with the caption “Happiest birthday ever♥.”

The photos showed Lee Da-in celebrating her birthday with her firstborn daughter and second child, a son, at an intimate party. She smiled brightly while holding her son, who was born last July, and tenderly wrapped an arm around her daughter’s shoulders as she sat beside her, creating a happy atmosphere.

The children’s faces were covered with heart emojis, but the eldest daughter’s dimples were clearly visible, catching the eye. Her dimples, which look just like her dad Lee Seung-gi’s, and lovely smile added to the heartwarming feel.

Lee Da-in also shared a photo of the siblings together, captioned “I have a younger sibling now,” showing her eldest daughter lying beside and gazing at her newborn baby brother. She also proudly shared a picture of the two children sitting side by side in their pajamas, writing, “My two treasures.”

She also shared photos capturing lovely moments with her eldest daughter, captioned “My love growing big and strong♥” and “Her little round belly,” expressing her deep affection.

Sweet moments between Lee Seung-gi and his daughter were also shared. With his daughter sitting on his lap, Lee Seung-gi held her hand tightly and read her a storybook, showing his tender side as a father.

Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi married in 2023 and have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.