Ahn Sun-young opens restaurant with a name and logo created using ChatGPT, taking another shot despite a bitter experience in the food business

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Ahn Sun-young has ventured into the restaurant business again, despite suffering major losses from a past investment in the food service industry. This time, she has created a distinctive space, including its name and logo, herself with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT.

On the 5th, Ahn shared several photos of friends gathered together on her social media, along with news that she had launched a new food service brand.

“Just three months after coming to Seoul, I finally got the offline showroom open and the pop-up at Hyundai Department Store’s main branch in Apgujeong done, and I’m now on the verge of launching on home shopping channels, just as planned,” she said, sharing an update on her busy schedule. She then made a surprise announcement: “And in the middle of all this, I’ve created yet another brand.”

The new space Ahn has introduced is a French bistro-concept restaurant near Hyochang Park in Seoul.

She even got help from ChatGPT in coming up with the brand name. “This is a little secret hideaway where I came up with the name from ideas I scribbled down by myself before going to sleep, and even made the BI logo on my own with ChatGPT,” Ahn said, adding with a playful laugh, “We live in a good world, don’t we?”

In other words, she used AI to come up with everything herself, from the brand name to the logo that expresses its visual identity.

What stands out most is that Ahn had already experienced failure with an investment in the food service industry. “I’d already taken a pretty big hit from an F&B investment once,” she said, opening up about having run into difficulties after investing in the industry in the past.

The reason she created another restaurant-style space, despite that, was people rather than profit. “I don’t particularly have any ambition to run a business here,” Ahn explained. “I’d be happy if it were simply a space where my passion and work come together.” She added, “I just want it to remain a hidden, nameless place with warm food and a welcoming atmosphere for people on days when they’re tired and worn out.”

The photos she shared also captured the atmosphere of the space Ahn had envisioned. In one, she is wearing a light blue top and smiling brightly as she takes a selfie with friends gathered around a long table.

Several friends are seated along both sides of the table, making V signs with their fingers or waving at the camera. The closely spaced lights on the black ceiling, together with the food and glasses on the table, create a cozy atmosphere.

Another photo shows the guests bringing their wine glasses together for a toast.

Ahn expressed her gratitude to the friends who joined her, saying, “They’re all busy and living intense lives in their own ways, but I’m grateful that everyone came together so seamlessly and enjoyed themselves.” She added, “My dear friends, I’ll send out another invitation,” indicating that she hopes to continue gathering with them at the space.

Meanwhile, Ahn continues to engage with the public through her YouTube channel and other platforms.

Reporter Cho Min-jung | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.