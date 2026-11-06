Lee Kyu-han reveals the real reason he decided to marry Solbi: “I’m comfortable with her ordering me around as naturally as breathing”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Kyu-han revealed the unexpected reason he decided to marry Solbi, a singer and painter.

On the 5th, a video titled “Solbi and Kyu-han’s First Mukbang and the Future Groom’s Unconventional Flirting Technique” was released on Solbi’s YouTube channel.

The two candidly shared what had made them feel sure about each other as they prepared to marry. Lee Kyu-han began by saying, “I thought long and hard about what I would say if people asked me why I decided to marry Solbi after we announced our marriage.”

He confessed, “By nature, I’m very sensitive about being given directions or orders, or being criticized.” He added, “I work hard at acting because I want to be good at it, but I also put in extra effort because I’m afraid the director or viewers might criticize me on set.”

He continued, “But when I’m with Solbi, she gives me directions and orders and criticizes me as naturally as breathing, and it doesn’t bother me at all. I just find myself doing what she says, saying, ‘Okay,’ and ‘I will.’”

Lee Kyu-han said, “At some point, I thought about it and realized I wasn’t upset at all. I thought, I could marry someone like this.”

When Solbi heard this, she asked, “Do I give you that many orders, oppa?” Lee Kyu-han replied, “You do it as naturally as breathing,” eliciting laughter.

Lee Kyu-han particularly revealed, “Even when there’s nothing to tell me to do, she starts by calling, ‘Oppa, oppa, oppa,’” making Solbi burst out laughing.

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will marry next April. They reportedly became a couple after appearing on KBS 2TV’s dating reality show “Seeking Old Encounters” last year, and their relationship eventually led to marriage.

In the finale of “Seeking Old Encounters,” Solbi chose Lee Kyu-han, but he did not take her hand. However, about a year later, they announced that they would marry.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.