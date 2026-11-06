‘A Living Doll’: Jang Won-young Completes a Lovely Winter Look with Pink Fur

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Jae-man] IVE’s Jang Won-young captured attention with her lovely winter fashion.

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul.

Jang Won-young completed a look that was both warm and glamorous with a voluminous fur jacket in a soft pink tone. She paired it with a white lace dress and lace tights, adding a romantic touch.

In particular, the combination of the fur’s voluminous silhouette and the delicate lace fabric made Jang Won-young’s distinctive doll-like looks stand out even more. Gray leg warmers styled to fall naturally to her ankles and pointed shoes in a burgundy tone added a personal touch to the look and drew attention.

Lovely pink, pristine white lace, and pieces with a vintage feel: Jang Won-young completed a lovely winter look with her own stylish mix-and-match.

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

A muse photo call celebrating the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses during the photo session. Yeouido = Reporter Park

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.