Lee Eunji Endured 10 Years in Obscurity Thanks to One Remark from Her Father... “Instead of Telling Me to Work Hard, He Told Me to Quit; I Burst Out Laughing and Went to Work Every Day”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Lee Eunji cited her father's unconventional way of supporting her as a special source of strength that helped her endure 10 years of obscurity.

On the 6th, a short video titled “Dad's Words That Helped Me Endure 10 Years” was posted on the official social media account for “We All Carry a Spoonful of Patheticness in Our Hearts, Don't We?” (hereafter “Nugajjipum”).

In the video, Lee Eunji recalled her time working as a comedienne during her years of obscurity. She opened up: “My dad sometimes drove me to Sangam. That's where the ‘Comedy Big League’ office is. On the way from Incheon to Sangam, I would just complain the whole way: ‘What's the point of going?’ and ‘Even if I go, nobody knows I'm a comedienne.’”

Instead of offering his daughter the usual words of comfort or encouragement, her father said something she never expected. Lee Eunji recalled what her father said at the time: “If my dad had said, ‘You still have to work hard’ or ‘You have to earn money,’ I think I really would have quit.”

She continued, “But what my dad said then was, ‘Okay, then go today, tell them you're quitting, and come back.’”

Her father's unexpected response meant Lee Eunji couldn't bring herself to say she would quit either. She said, “I’d be like, ‘How could I do that?’ Every time I went to work, Dad would say, ‘Okay, then should we not go?’ Then I’d burst out laughing and find myself saying, ‘I have to go~.’”

Her father's witty encouragement, which turned his daughter's complaints into laughter, ultimately sent Lee Eunji back to work. After enduring things one day at a time, she added, “I went up there and did it for 10 years.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.